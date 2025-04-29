Startup breaks world record with futuristic electric motorcycle: 'This is just the beginning'

Finnish startup Verge Motorcycles just rewrote the record books when it comes to the longest journey by an electric motorbike on a single journey. InsideEVs reported on the Verge TS Pro's remarkable 193-mile trek through London that was officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

"This is just the beginning," Verge declared in an Instagram post.

Before you embark on a nearly 200-mile route, there are a few important caveats. The two-person record chase took 16 hours, which means an average speed of around 12 miles per hour, per InsideEVs. While that seems like a pedestrian pace, considering London traffic, it's not surprising.

Over two years ago, the Verge TS was unveiled as a true range king. The new record validates the motorcycle's promise, though its range in a more standard route is considerably more modest.

Verge places it at 124 miles when cruising at a consistent speed of 56 miles per hour. The official combined range, accounting for highway and city, comes in at 119 miles. Unsurprisingly, Verge has a lofty 217-mile range target for a 165-pound rider in urban riding. The motorcycle still had some juice at the end of the record.

The Verge TS Pro accomplishes this all on a modest 20.2-kilowatt-hour battery, as InsideEV noted. The motorcycle's configuration with an in-wheel motor in the rear allows the battery to span the entire bike's body for maximum range.

The battery can go from empty to 80% charge in 35 minutes on a fast charger. At-home charging on an AC source is about seven times slower but sufficient to charge overnight. Other specs of the 540-pound TS Pro motorcycle include 136 horsepower, 737 pound-feet torque, and a swift 0-60 mile per hour clocking of 3.5 seconds.

Verge's motorcycles certainly should ease some of the range anxiety that plagues EV drivers of all sorts. InsideEVs reported the TS Pro is slated to come with a NACS charge port that should give riders more options to access the growing number of public stations.

For riders looking to crisply navigate city traffic and avoid parking drama, electric motorcycles provide an enticing option. Verge's offerings are at the top of the market with the TS Pro starting at $29,900. California startup Ryvid is a competitor brand with more budget-friendly options.

While conventional motorcycles are efficient as far as gas mileage, a GearJunkie analysis revealed that the makeup of their pollution is deeply worrisome. Much like cars, a switch to electric motorcycles can come with major benefits, including reducing reliance on dirty energy that heats the planet and cleaning the air we breathe.

If you want to get your hands on the TS Pro, you will have to be a bit patient if you're U.S.-based. InsideEVs said that the homologation process has halted deliveries until the end of 2025. In the meantime, the brand has three stores in Europe and two in the U.S. for consumers who want to whet their appetite for the record-breaking bike.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.