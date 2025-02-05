5 futuristic two-wheeled EVs you may see on streets soon

It performs incredibly well, with the ability to travel approximately 600 miles for only $15 worth of fuel.

We talk a lot about electric cars, which are gaining in popularity, advancing in technology, and getting cheaper, but there are plenty of other EVs worth looking at that aren't cars — including those that only have two wheels. For motorcycle riders, these electric motorcycles could be a serious upgrade.

1. Ryvid Anthem

Photo Credit: Ryvid Anthem

The California startup Ryvid introduced its American-made electric motorcycle with a price tag of $6,495, less than half the cost of similar motorcycles. The 4.3-kilowatt-hour battery delivers 50-75 miles of range and can be detached for on-the-go charging.

By using a unique folded aluminum frame and mechanical fasteners instead of traditional welding, the Anthem cuts down on both production and assembly costs for an EV that won't break the bank.

2. Honda EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept

Photo Credit: Honda

Honda is also getting in on the electric motorcycle fun, introducing both its EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept bikes. The Fun Concept looks more traditional and sporty, while the Urban looks more like a practical scooter.

Both designs are compatible with the same types of chargers as electric cars and have a range of around 62 miles per charge.

3. Yamaha Motoroid 2

Photo Credit: Instagram

Already a leader in the motorcycle industry, Yamaha just stepped up its game, unveiling a new handlebarless electric motorcycle that looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie. The Motoroid 2 would supposedly be self balancing and also has the potential to be completely riderless to deliver packages.

Though this particular model is unlikely to go into production anytime soon, Yamaha also offers other options for electric motorcycles and scooters (but you'll have to settle for regular handlebars).

4. Husqvarna Pioneer

Photo Credit: Husqvarna Mobility

If you're looking for some adventure, Husqvarna's new street-legal electric dirt bike will take you straight from the roads to the trails. The Pioneer boasts a range of 85 miles, and you can swap out the battery in 10 minutes, saving on charging time if you're on the go.

This model is also great for beginner motorcycle riders as there is no clutch or gearbox, so if you're looking at dipping your toes into EVs, it could be a great place to start.

5. Zero Motorcycles DSR/X

Photo Credit: iStock

Zero Motorcycles, which boasts itself as "the next step in motorcycle evolution," is seeking to create electric motorcycles that are lightweight, efficient, and fun to ride. Not only is Zero Motorcycles attempting to combat air pollution with its EVs, but it is also looking at reducing noise pollution with its quiet designs.

Its DSR/X model performs incredibly well, with the ability to travel approximately 600 miles for only $15 worth of fuel, proving that the higher upfront cost of EVs is worth it in the long run.

