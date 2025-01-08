US startup unveils electric motorcycle with unbelievably high-tech features — here's how to get your hands on one

The result? A price tag of $6,495, less than half the cost of similar electric motorcycles.

A California startup is shaking up urban transportation with an electric motorcycle that won't break the bank, New Atlas reported.

The Ryvid Anthem offers a fresh take on getting around town, joining smart design with wallet-friendly features in an American-made package.

The Anthem is an elegant solution for city dwellers looking to skip traffic and save money. This lightweight electric motorcycle tackles the headaches of urban commuting, from parking hassles to rising fuel costs, while keeping the air cleaner.

Built with innovative engineering, the Anthem features a unique folded aluminum frame that cuts down on production costs. Instead of traditional welding, the bike uses mechanical fasteners, making assembly simpler and more cost-effective.









The result? A price tag of $6,495, less than half the cost of similar electric motorcycles from brands such as Zero and LiveWire.

The Anthem's 4.3-kilowatt-hour battery delivers up to 75 miles of range in Eco Mode and up to 50 miles of range in Sport Mode, plenty for daily commutes and errands. At 240 pounds, it's light and nimble for city riding. The removable battery comes with built-in wheels, so you can roll it inside for charging at home or work.

Smart features make the Anthem practical for riders of different sizes. A button on the handlebars adjusts the seat height by 4 inches while riding. Two gear ratios let riders choose between peppy city performance and higher highway speeds up to 75 mph.

The Anthem removes common barriers such as high costs and range anxiety for anyone considering switching to electric transportation. Its American design and assembly create local jobs while offering affordable, clean personal transportation options.

Some worry that battery production and charging create pollution, but even when charged on the dirtiest power grids, electric vehicles produce far less pollution than gas-powered ones over their lifetimes. Mining for battery materials takes about 30 million tons of minerals yearly — a tiny fraction compared to the 16.5 billion tons of oil and gas we dig up each year. By choosing electric, you're supporting a cleaner future that needs less mining overall.

The Ryvid Anthem is available now, making it a real solution you can ride today. With gas prices and living costs climbing, this innovative e-motorcycle shows how clever engineering can make clean transportation accessible to more people.

