Teen vaping searches on TikTok turn up hidden devices and rule-breaking clips with million of likes, study finds

A new study suggests that teens searching online for information about vaping may encounter two very different narratives depending on the platform they use.

According to ScienceBlog, researchers found that while Google tended to surface educational resources from health organizations, TikTok was far more likely to show videos glamorizing hidden devices, illegal sales, and the thrill of breaking rules — with some of that content racking up tens of millions of likes.

What's happening?

In a study in the journal Addiction, researchers at the University of East Anglia examined what a typical young person might encounter when looking up vaping information on Google versus TikTok.

On Google, the team reviewed six pages of search results and found 18 educational resources from the NHS, charities, and public health bodies.

On TikTok, researchers analyzed 58 videos drawn from eight hashtags associated with illicit vape products, including tags such as #noIDvape and #hiddennic.

Google results were generally accurate, though many only briefly mentioned illegal vapes and often relied on text-heavy formats that may not appeal to younger audiences.

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TikTok content, by contrast, frequently portrayed illicit vaping as humorous, normal, or even desirable. Researchers found that 57% of the videos expressed apathy toward the law, while 50% used humor and 50% promoted a sense of shared subculture.

One category that the team labeled "satisfaction from rule breaking" drew 24.5 million likes.

The researchers also found videos showing vape devices hidden inside water bottles or sold in cosmetic- and candy-style bundles designed to bypass age restrictions.

Why is vaping misinformation concerning?

The findings show how easily young people can be exposed to content that makes illegal vaping appear harmless or aspirational.

Illicit vape products may violate safety standards involving nicotine strength, tank size, and labeling, while some counterfeit devices may contain substances such as THC or Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid, ScienceBlog reported.

Vaping also poses broader public health risks. Young people are especially vulnerable to nicotine addiction, and highly engaging social media content can make those dangers easier to dismiss or overlook.

There is also an environmental dimension. Disposable vapes have contributed to growing amounts of single-use plastic waste, toxic electronic waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries.

Those batteries can leak hazardous materials or even start fires.

The study comes after the U.K.'s Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026 received royal assent and after disposable vapes were banned there in June 2025.

What's being done about harmful vape content?

The researchers say stronger laws alone may not be enough if social media platforms continue circulating highly shareable, loosely regulated vape content.

Their main conclusion is that public health messaging needs to reach young people where they already spend time online.

The study points to a need for clearer, more engaging content on social media rather than primarily relying on static webpages. It found that many official resources were accurate, but not especially memorable, leaving space for illicit sellers to dominate with slicker content.

As Eleanor Bray, a research associate in UEA's School of Psychology, put it: "Public health messaging is more likely to be effective when it works with young people and the platforms they already use."

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