Parents on high alert over disturbing new trend sweeping through US schools: 'Purposely deceptive'

Disguised vaping devices are increasingly appearing in U.S. classrooms, hidden inside everyday items such as pens, highlighters, and even backpacks. These products allow students to vape without drawing attention, which has raised concerns among parents, teachers, and public health experts.

In one example, a person shared photos in a Facebook group for the Northlake, Illinois, community. Someone called the devices "purposely deceptive" and warned local families about this growing trend.

What's happening?

While the photos shared in the Facebook post were vapes disguised as pens, vapes are also being disguised as other ordinary school supplies across the country, such as Sharpies, highlighters, or even concealed in backpacks with built-in vape compartments.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, these devices are "odorless, silent, and disguised as everyday items," making them much harder for adults to detect.

According to a WPEC report, news crews found vapes in Texas classrooms disguised as highlighters, USB drives, and other typical school supplies. In fact, a crew member was asked if they could identify that the vape was a fake school supply, to which they confirmed: "If you're not looking for it, there's no way that you'd see that."

Why are disguised vapes important?

Experts warn that camouflaged devices make vaping easier to hide and normalize among teens.

"Kids are being preyed upon," said Dr. Lawrence Quang, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Christus Children's Hospital, per WPEC. "… [These companies] are willfully skirting the law."

Educators have reported that some students even vape in class without being detected. The U.S. Surgeon General has already declared that youth e-cigarette use is an epidemic, and current data shows that most confiscated vapes in some districts contain THC, which heightens safety concerns.

The vaping industry's impact doesn't stop at schools. Disposable vapes generate mounting plastic and electronic waste, as most contain nonrecyclable casings, toxic metals, and lithium batteries that often end up in landfills or waterways. Environmental experts have warned that these single-use devices contribute to the broader plastic pollution crisis and pose fire and contamination risks when tossed in regular trash.

What's being done about disguised vapes?

Several states have passed laws banning vape marketing aimed at minors, such as packaging with cartoon imagery or candy themes. The Food and Drug Administration also issued a warning to the maker of High Light Vapes — a product designed to look like a highlighter — for concealing its true purpose as a tobacco product.

Community groups like the Genesee County Prevention Coalition urge parents to talk early and often with kids about vaping and to check school supplies for hidden devices. The Facebook post shows that awareness is also a valuable step against this deceptive trend.

