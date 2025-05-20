Government makes sweeping move to eliminate common item from store shelves: 'We are urging local businesses to plan accordingly'

"They are a waste of valuable resources and are often discarded improperly."

Thanks to a countrywide ban that will go into effect in June, single-use vape pens will no longer be available for purchase in the United Kingdom.

In an attempt to reduce the growing amount of waste and pollution stemming from single-use vapes, the U.K. will soon ban businesses from selling or stocking disposable vape products regardless of whether they contain nicotine. The ban applies to sales in shops and online.

Rechargeable or reusable vape pens will still be legal to sell or stock in retail locations.

Councilor Iskandar Jefferies, chairman of the Joint Public Protection Committee, offered an explanation for the ban on single-use vapes. "They are a waste of valuable resources and are often discarded improperly, releasing harmful substances into the environment and posing fire hazards in landfills and in waste removal vehicles," Jefferies told The Reading Chronicle.

According to a report by Material Focus, about 8.2 million disposable vapes are littered every week in the U.K. That equates to roughly one vape discarded every 13 seconds. While 20% of consumers recycled their single-use vapes in store in 2024, hundreds of millions of vape pens are estimated to wind up in landfills or scattered throughout the environment.

Disposable vapes pose a significant environmental threat due to their nonbiodegradable and often hazardous materials, including lithium. These devices contribute to plastic pollution, release toxic chemicals into the environment, and add to the growing e-waste concern.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Statista reported that the U.K. will see an estimated $4.2 billion in sales of e-cigarettes in 2025. Given that such a large chunk of money is attached to vape pens, Jefferies acknowledged that some local businesses will experience significant impacts on their yearly revenues. However, the primary concern remains the health of the environment.

"We are urging local businesses to plan accordingly and ensure that they have the necessary arrangements in place to dispose of unsold products ahead of the deadline," Jefferies said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.