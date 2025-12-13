Researchers issue warning on emerging trend that can significantly raise diabetes risk: 'A hidden peril'

The threat of diabetes isn't just about sugary drinks or late-night snacks anymore. It now includes one of the most common habits trending among young people: vaping.

What's happening?

A study from the University of Georgia published in the journal AJPM Focus found that people who smoke cigarettes, vape, or do both face a significantly higher risk of developing diabetes compared to people who don't use these products at all.

The numbers get even more jarring when you break them down: exclusive e-cigarette users showed higher odds of prediabetes, while dual users had increased odds of both prediabetes and full-blown diabetes.

"In an era when e-cigarettes are marketed as a 'safer' alternative to smoking, this suggests that they may carry a hidden peril and may be quietly contributing to long-term health problems," said lead author Sulakshan Neupane, per SciTechDaily.

"This is not just about the lungs anymore, but the entire body and metabolic health."

The study builds on growing evidence that vaping can trigger inflammation, interfere with the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, and contribute to metabolic stress. That mix can inch the body closer to diabetes even in people who feel perfectly healthy.





Why is this concerning?

This has profound implications for public health, especially among teens and young adults who turn to vaping under the impression that it's low-risk.

When repeated exposure to vape aerosols and tobacco smoke disrupts the body's metabolic systems, it could set the stage for chronic disease much earlier than most people realize.

There's another problem no one likes to talk about: the waste.

Disposable vapes get tossed everywhere — trash cans, parking lots, trails — and they contain plastic, metals, and small batteries that crack, leak, and break apart over time.

They shed microplastics and release chemicals into places they shouldn't. For something sold as a "cleaner" option, it leaves behind a dirty trail.

What's being done about it?

Public health experts are pushing for clearer warnings, better oversight of vaping products, and stronger education efforts.

Some cities and states are cracking down on single-use vapes altogether to curb the flood of plastic and e-waste.

On an individual level, there's real power in opting out of disposable devices — or stepping away from vaping entirely.

Switching to refillable systems reduces waste, and cutting back on vaping or smoking can reduce the metabolic stress highlighted in the study. Even small reductions may support healthier blood sugar regulation.

If you're thinking about making a change, talk to your doctor, explore quit-support programs, or try tools like nicotine replacement therapies.

