Scientists make surprising discovery that could revolutionize food production: 'Our research takes a leading step'

"Our next step should be field experiments."

Scientists at the University of Sheffield believe they can successfully thread the needle when it comes to meeting the U.K. government's ambitious goals for solar while catering to the wants and needs of farmers and the public.

The secret weapon they hope to use is agrivoltaics, in which solar panels are harmoniously integrated into farmland. In a news release, they revealed their research showed that the practice could provide more than four times the electricity needed to power the U.K. without relinquishing agricultural land.

To reach the U.K.'s aggressive targets for solar energy and net-zero carbon pollution by 2050, many more solar panels will have to go up.

Ground-mounted solar parks are a conventional method, but can be unpopular with residents and farmers. Critics say they're an eyesore that uproots productive agricultural land.

"The Government and solar developers have ambitious plans for the expansion of solar farms but these risk the loss of agricultural land needed for food production at a time when global food security is threatened by geopolitical uncertainty and climate change," explained the study's co-author Sue Hartley.

Hartley noted that "agrivoltaic technology is a potential way out of this dilemma," and one that addresses some of the critiques.

The University of Sheffield team was well-primed to explore it. In 2024, they conducted a study in Tanzania that revealed agrivoltaics improved crop yields and lowered water requirements, all while generating clean energy.

While thoughts of the U.K.'s weather may turn to cloudy days and rain, Hartley downplayed that concern.

"This technology is in regular use in many areas of the world, including areas like Scandinavia with less sunlight than the U.K.," Hartley pointed out. "Our research identifies the areas in the U.K. where this technology can be most effectively deployed, both to mitigate land use conflicts and deliver the U.K.'s energy needs."

Some of those areas were Essex, Lincolnshire, and the overall South East of England. The team landed on their target regions by weighing the amount of flat land, existing agricultural activity, grid feasibility, and sunlight.

Agrivoltaics is already paying hefty dividends globally. The practice can benefit crops like grapes, animals like sheep and cows, and even farm employees.

As dirty energy continues to contribute to the dangerous warming of the planet, finding clean energy solutions is of increasing importance. Lending assistance to farmers taking on increased challenges from extreme weather is also valuable in fighting food insecurity.

Co-author Richard Randle-Boggis touted the team's progress in providing a beneficial way out of the dilemmas of solar production.

"Our research takes a leading step in demonstrating where solar parks could be developed alongside agricultural activities so that farmland is not lost," Randle-Boggis said.

Next up will be getting into the nitty-gritty of optimizing agrivoltaics in the U.K.

"Our next step should be field experiments to test the performance of the systems, investigate different designs with different crops and better understand the perspectives of local communities and other stakeholders," Randle-Boggis asserted.

