Scientists discover potential solution for $30 billion food crisis: 'Designing systems to ... improve crop yields'

Scientists have discovered how plants grow their roots deeper to find water when the soil gets dry, as relayed by Phys.org. This could help farmers grow food in places that don't get much rain.

A team of researchers from the University of Nottingham and Shanghai Jiao Tong University found that two plant hormones work together to help roots grow at steeper angles, letting them reach water deep underground. The hormones, abscisic acid (ABA) and auxin, make roots respond better to gravity and grow downward.

When droughts hit, water often stays available in deeper soil layers even after the surface dries out, per Phys.org. Plants that can grow roots deep enough to tap into this water have better chances of survival, and this discovery shows exactly how plants adapt their root systems to do this.

Drought-related food shortages have cost about $30 billion in the last decade, per the Phys.org report. With Earth's population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050 and freshwater becoming harder to find, growing enough food will become more challenging, especially during droughts.

The scientists ran experiments comparing normal plants to ones with genetic changes that stopped them from making ABA. The modified plants had roots that grew more shallowly and didn't respond as well to gravity. But when researchers added auxin to these plants, their roots started growing normally again. This proved that both hormones need to work together.

"Finding ways to tackle food insecurity is vital and the more we understand the mechanisms that control plant growth, the closer we are to designing systems to help plants to do this and improve crop yields during droughts," said Dr. Rahul Bhosale, assistant professor from the University of Nottingham's School of Bioscience.

The discovery works the same way in rice and corn plants, suggesting it likely applies to other grain crops, too. This means scientists could develop new varieties of common food crops that naturally grow deeper roots and need less water to thrive.

Farmers might start seeing drought-resistant versions of familiar crops within the next five to 10 years, helping them grow food more reliably even when rain is scarce. This could lead to more stable food supplies and lower grocery prices for everyone.

