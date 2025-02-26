Government officials take dramatic step in ambitious energy plan: 'It's obvious that they mean business'

Britain is probably one of the last places that comes to mind for sunny weather, but the future for solar power in Old Blighty is looking rather bright.

The UK government recently announced that two major solar projects will go ahead in 2025. Two new mega-solar farms will be built in West Burton and Heckington. Combined, the solar farms will produce almost one gigawatt of energy, enough to power at least 750,000 homes annually.

Solar farms that produce more than 50 megawatts of energy must receive a development consent order (DCO) from the UK's secretary of state before they can be approved for construction in England. In British politics, a secretary of state is a senior government minister quite different from the American office. Only six DCOs have ever been approved for solar projects in the past. The current Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, is a vocal proponent of solar power. His approval of three additional projects within days of taking office was seen as a major sign of intent.

A legal expert told PV magazine, "It's obvious that they mean business and they want to give that signal out."

The projects are an important step forward for the Labor government's ambitious plan to add another 30 gigawatts of renewable energy. That is enough to power every home in Britain and effectively decarbonize household electricity.

Other parts of the UK have made even more progress with renewables. Scotland already produces more renewable energy than it consumes, thanks primarily to wind power.

Major government projects are just one aspect of a multifaceted approach to decarbonizing energy. Individual homeowners can also contribute to the effort. In addition to environmental benefits, adopting clean energy offers financial rewards through reduced energy bills. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives for embracing green energy, including home solar power installation.

The U.S. might have some catching up to do if Ed Miliband's plans for a "rooftop revolution" come to fruition.

Seeing it as a mutually beneficial proposition for businesses and homeowners, he said, "We will encourage builders and homeowners in whatever way we can to deliver this win-win technology to millions of addresses in the UK so people can provide their own electricity, cut their bills and at the same time help fight climate change."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.