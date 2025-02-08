Local farmers devastated by total failure of annual crops: 'Threatens this economic foundation'

"It shows how the effects of climate change are affecting health and nutrition."

The changing climate has forced Kenyan farmers to shift gears, devastating a once-thriving industry.

What's happening?

Plum orchards have gone belly up in Nyandarua County, and those who depend on the delicious fruit to make a living have turned to other produce, Nation Media Group reported. Plums boosted the local economy by $1.1 million every year from 2018 to 2022, supporting more than 5,000 smallholder farmers and their families.

"The current decline threatens this economic foundation while simultaneously depriving communities of a crucial nutritional resource," the outlet stated, noting plums' vitamin A "is critical for young children and breastfeeding mothers."

Why is this important?

Plums are also full of calcium, potassium, and vitamins C and K. The crops failed because they were inundated with rain — including during dry seasons and by 50% over yearly averages — and cold, Nation reported. Before the collapse, harvests had declined by 20% annually for three years in one area.

"Scarcity of this fruit is a threat to human health, it shows how the effects of climate change are affecting health and nutrition," nutritionist Emma Kaberi told Nation. "We hope that other fruits are not as adversely affected by the weather patterns this year."

It's affecting the tourism industry as well, with a 40% drop in seasonal bookings during plum harvest periods.

"Plums buyers gave us some good business," hotelier Francis Mwaura told Nation.

What's being done about the failed plum crops

The farmers have no choice but to find alternatives. And while the changing climate — the average yearly temperature in the region has risen 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) over the last 10 years, per Nation — may have taken plums away, it has also given.

"New fruit trees that were never grown are now doing well," Leshau Ward agricultural officer Anthony Wangai told Nation. "We have noticed a trend where trees like avocados that prefer hotter areas are now doing very well in Nyandarua, a clear testimony of climate change."

Pear, cherry, and apple trees are also at risk, though apple farming is offering a path forward, too. The county is diversifying, and apples are resilient and backed by research. Each tree could also increase a farmer's revenue by 40%, according to Nation.

The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service ensures seedlings are climate-appropriate, and the researchers turn the farmers on to new technologies.

"With ongoing research work on apples, the grafted varieties will beat the vagaries of weather," Wangai told Nation. "That way, chances of massive crop failure due to climate change-related factors are minimal."

