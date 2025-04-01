Scientists create revolutionary new battery technology with potential to change the world — here's how it works

The researchers have done extensive testing on their technology.

We rely on batteries to power much of what we do. From the devices we use to read news to the vehicles we use for transportation, batteries are everywhere.

The more efficient they are, the better our lives can be.

Researchers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials have developed a new technology to improve batteries. Using a fast flash process over a large area, the electrode activation technology can reduce thick electrode degradation. Their research was published in the journal Small Methods.

According to Tech Xplore, the advantages of using thick electrodes in batteries are numerous. For one, the battery has a simpler structure, which makes manufacturing easier and reduces production costs.

Their innovation joins other advances in battery technology that increase battery life, reduce cost, and improve performance.

And this latest research addresses a main issue with thick electrodes: lower electrochemical performance due to resistance to lithium-ion transport and a low electrolyte penetration.

It works by preventing the thick electrode from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, which can lead to damage and degradation.

As TechXplore explains, "These chemical and structural modifications enhance lithium-ion and electron transport while improving electrolyte penetration, ultimately suppressing the performance degradation of thick electrodes."

The researchers have extensively tested their technology, confirming that it will reduce both energy consumption and processing time in electrode drying. They have also partnered with lithium-ion battery manufacturers to evaluate and develop facilities for larger-scale production.

Reducing battery costs, simplifying the manufacturing process, increasing the energy density and capacity, and making the batteries smaller and lighter will all benefit consumers and the planet.

For one, improved batteries means improved electric vehicles. Having more efficient and less expensive EVs will lead to more on the road, leading to less harmful pollution from gas-burning vehicles. That means cleaner air for everyone.

Batteries can also power our electronics and tools. Choosing electric devices over those that burn fuel is an easy swap that can help us preserve our environment and air quality.

Tech Xplore reported that the team has been scaling up the technology and evaluating the manufacturing process. Kyoohee Woo, the principal researcher on the project, believes that the process can be integrated quickly and easily into manufacturing facilities.

This battery innovation, and other developments in the space, are helping drive our planet to a cleaner, lower-carbon future.

