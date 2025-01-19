Scientists achieve major breakthrough on quest for battery of the future: 'This research marks a major step forward'

It sometimes seems like battery experts take an à la carte approach when pulling elements from the periodic table to apply to pack chemistry, with lithium, sodium, sulfur, and even potassium among the innovations.

Now Case Western Reserve University assistant professor and principal investigator Chase Cao, with international help, has included more additives to aqueous zinc-sulfur batteries. A lab summary said the work has garnered outstanding results that tackle key performance problems.

"This research marks a major step forward in the development of safer and more sustainable energy storage solutions," Cao said in the report.

The varied material experimentation is all geared to provide cheaper, safer, better-performing alternatives to common lithium-ion packs that reliably power most electric vehicles and other devices. Fire-retardant chemistry, shorter charge times, and longer ranges and lifespans are among goals for experts at work on the alternatives.

For its part, aqueous zinc-sulfur "represents a promising next-generation energy storage technology as a result of its salient features of safety, affordability, and environmental benignity," according to ACS Publications. That's in large part because the core parts are easier to gather than the expensive metals in traditional packs.

A zinc anode, a sulfur cathode, and a water-based electrolyte make up the core package, per ACS. When batteries operate, ions move through the electrolyte as they cycle between the two electrodes.

But low conductivity, corrosion, and dendrite growth have been blemishes with this pack type. Dendrites are metal branch-like structures that form inside certain batteries as they cycle, per a University of Maryland description. They can cause disastrous short circuits.

The Case team's solution adds propylene glycol methyl ether and zinc-iodide to the chemistry. The additives "inhibited" dendrite growth, boosted conductivity, and improved energy capacity by 20%, all per the university.

"These additives not only enhance battery efficiency, but also address long-standing safety concerns by mitigating dendrite formation," Donghua University professor and co-senior author Guiyin Xu said. "The result is a compact, higher-density battery that can recharge more times without significant degradation."

An important attribute of the zinc packs is energy density — the amount of electricity stored per pound — that is superior to lithium-ion batteries, according to the lab summary. This allows for lighter batteries and, in turn, lighter EVs and other tech.

But Cao is eyeing some futuristic devices for his next-gen packs, including "biologically inspired swimming robots" that need long-lasting, reliable batteries to complete missions. Space-based operations and even farming tasks were also mentioned in the release.

The "batteries offer the potential to power a wide range of applications — from renewable energy systems to portable electronics — with reduced environmental impact and reliance on scarce materials," Cao said.

It's all part of the path toward limiting the production of heat-trapping air pollution, inhaled by almost everyone on the planet, according to the World Health Organization. The National Institutes of Health is studying links between certain types of air pollution and dementia, among other medical risks.

