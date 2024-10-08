New data shows electric vehicle batteries can now last more than 20 years — and they could even outlast the usable life of the car

"People should feel confident that many current EVs are suitable and cost-effective to replace a range of light, medium, and heavy-duty ICE vehicles."

How long has a traditional car battery ever lasted you? Three years? Five?

A report from transportation data analytics company Geotab found that new electric vehicle batteries can provide power for over 20 years with a minimal drop in effectiveness, according to EV Magazine.

Geotab took stock of almost 5,000 EVs and published the results in September. Its analysis showed that these batteries degrade at just 1.8% each year on average, even in high-use vehicles.

The company conducted a similar study in 2019 and had found back then that figure to be at 2.3%, meaning battery endurance has gotten even better, reported the outlet.

Not only can they now last over two decades, but EV batteries are also being innovated to use the most abundant, cost-effective, and eco-conscious materials possible.

Any appliance's battery will naturally degrade over time and require replacement because it will not store enough energy anymore.

Yet this new timeline for EV batteries means that the power source will likely outlast the car itself and get recycled, freeing consumers of those costly maintenance burdens. Combined with the environmental benefit of not relying on polluting fuel, going electric is a win-win.

Plus, it's not just individuals who stand to save money by leaving traditional cars behind. Geotab's report also dug into how entire countries, such as the United Kingdom, can make the most of EVs.

By transitioning fleets to electric models from internal combustion engine vehicles in both the public and private sector, it found that the U.K. could save an average of £13,000 (currently over $17,000) per vehicle over seven years, reported EV Magazine.

"People should feel confident that many current EVs are suitable and cost-effective to replace a range of light, medium, and heavy-duty ICE vehicles," David Savage, Geotab Vice President for the UK and Ireland, told EV Magazine.

