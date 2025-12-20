Tesla unveils game-changing new feature that will make drivers' lives easier: 'It's amazing'

The new feature is being tested at select locations.

Tesla has a special gift arriving just in time for the holidays. The automaker unveiled a new easy-to-use feature that will take the stress out of finding the precise location of an open spot at 18 Supercharger stations.

InsideEVs broke down the new feature introduced by Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) on X.

Supercharger Site Maps are piloting at 18 sites. With this latest update, you can now see 3D views of Superchargers when navigating to them, or by tapping "View Site Map".



Site Maps display Supercharger layouts, nearby businesses and live availability details. https://t.co/mw3T5Mixb7 pic.twitter.com/dVIlZ8pZLQ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) December 6, 2025

As drivers approach Supercharger stations, the innovative 3D render feature will appear on their navigation. The map shows the number and status of charging stalls, with available spots in blue and occupied ones in gray. The map also shows nearby businesses. So, if you want a coffee or spicy chicken as you wait, you can strategize.

"It's amazing what Tesla can do with its vertical integration," Tesla's director of charging, Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher), added on his own X account. "This should make Supercharging a little more magical, especially at larger & busy sites."

The new feature is being tested at select locations, with the rest slated to receive the upgrade in the future. InsideEVs backed de Zegher's views on vertical integration, opining that Tesla's management of the chargers, cars, and navigation systems allows them to roll out something that would be onerous for their competitors.

Tesla endured a rough 2025 for sales and surely has its share of critics. Still, tech like this and other cutting-edge security and safety features earn high marks from drivers. The industry-leading Supercharger network is another crowd-pleaser for drivers of many brands, though nothing beats charging at home if you can swing it.

For those interested in maximizing savings and efficiency on their EV, home charging is significantly cheaper than using public stations, offering substantial annual savings. Companies like Qmerit assist homeowners in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can further boost savings by allowing homeowners to charge with solar energy, which is more cost-effective than relying on the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you connect with vetted installers and potentially save up to $10,000 by comparing competitive bids.

Additionally, EnergySage offers a platform to receive and compare quotes from vetted solar installers.

If charging at home doesn't work for you, though, this update seems like a nice convenience. A reader praised the update in InsideEVs' comment section. "The big deal is that it adds at least something more to what is already the most amazing charging system there is," they wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.