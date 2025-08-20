EV owner dispels widespread myth about Tesla Superchargers: 'Kind of a no-brainer'

Non-Tesla electric vehicle owners can now access Tesla's expansive Supercharger network through NACS-to-CCS adapters. A recent hands-on trial by Patrick George of Inside EVs with a $250 adapter showed that, while charging speeds may differ from Tesla vehicles, the convenience factor makes it more than worthwhile for most EV owners.

George's article helps to dispel a common misconception that these adapters provide a subpar charging experience. He found that "after some trial and error, I'm convinced that an adapter like this one is a tool EV drivers will want in their arsenal."

While the Kia EV6 didn't charge as quickly as it would on faster plugs, the adapter still provided a notably convenient experience overall. Charging speeds topped out at 97 kilowatts during George's testing — slower than the EV6's typical 235 kW peak rate — but the time to charge from low battery to 80% still took under 30 minutes.

According to George, the convenience factor could be a game-changer for EV owners: "For $249, my car gets access to more than 20,000 plugs it couldn't use before. If you're a regular road-tripper, or drive in unfamiliar areas, or are just planning a big summer trip, getting one is kind of a no-brainer."

Tesla's Supercharger network offers more than 30,000 charging locations across the United States alone, giving non-Tesla drivers access to thousands of previously unavailable charging options. The development comes as nearly every major automaker has adopted Tesla's charging standard in recent years, with many manufacturers now offering NACS-to-CCS adapters for their existing vehicle fleets.

Tesla has struggled with sales challenges throughout the year, seeing a 13% drop in delivered vehicles year-over-year as the company grapples with increased competition and brand reputation challenges.

Some older Tesla stations remain incompatible with non-Tesla vehicles, while newer locations with Magic Dock adapters can accommodate any EV. The Tesla smartphone app identifies which stations work with non-Tesla vehicles, though drivers will need to download the app and set up a payment account first.

