New data reveals key area where Tesla is dominating its rivals: 'Some shift was inevitable'

The electric vehicle charging landscape is rapidly improving, especially in fast charging, and Tesla is a big reason why. According to InsideEVs, Tesla added significantly more fast-charging Supercharger ports than competitors in the third quarter.

From July to September, 4,061 new public DC fast-charging ports came online in the United States. Tesla added a massive 1,820 of those. The company now operates over 34,000 high-speed Supercharger stations across the U.S., representing over half the nation's fast-charging ports, though competitors are also growing their networks.

This expansion continues despite challenges, including internal shakeups within Tesla's charging team and declining vehicle sales in 2025. Even so, the reliable and widespread Supercharger network remains a key advantage.

Better still, this growing network helps all EV drivers, not just Tesla owners. Since most automakers adopted Tesla's NACS plug design, more cars can plug in. Simple adapters let vehicles including the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX use thousands of Superchargers, a huge convenience confirmed by recent tests.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Tesla is even testing a virtual queue system to reduce wait times. More reliable charging options make EVs practical for more people, helping drivers ditch polluting gas cars.

While public charging improves, juicing up your EV at home typically still remains cheaper. Qmerit offers free estimates for installing Level 2 home charging stations. Pairing home charging with solar panels slashes costs even further. EnergySage is a useful tool for comparing quotes from local solar installers, helping homeowners save thousands of dollars.

As Tesla's network expands, drivers are noticing the shift. InsideEVs commenters shared their thoughts.

"They didn't provide any data to illustrate how much of a shift is taking place, but some shift was inevitable once the TSC network opened up," one observed.

Another said, "Some non-Tesla networks are seeing lower utilization as more drivers make Superchargers their default option for charging."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.