Tesla launches crucial new feature that could save children's lives: 'This feature is enabled by default'

Tesla has introduced a new feature in Europe that could help avoid potentially fatal mistakes.

As part of a recent software update, Teslarati reports, the company has added its "Child Left Alone Detection" feature to European cars. Tesla debuted the feature earlier this year in the United States.

Tesla vehicles use sensors and interior cameras to detect if a child has been accidentally left in a car and, if so, will quickly and repeatedly alert the driver.

"If an unattended child is detected, the vehicle will flash the exterior indicator lights, play an alert tone, and send a notification to your Tesla app," the company described. "This will repeat at regular intervals until you return to your vehicle. … This feature is enabled by default."

These detection measures are designed to prevent children from being accidentally left in hot cars, which can be fatal.

Even if outside temperatures aren't blazing, they can make car temperatures dangerously hot. On an 80-degree Fahrenheit day, for example, a car's interior can hit 123 degrees after just one hour.

According to data compiled by Kids and Car Safety, at least 1,159 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1990, including at least 29 this year. Another 7,500 were injured in such incidents.

The introduction of these types of safety features could make people more likely to purchase a Tesla, which would be good news for the company and the environment.

Tesla's sales and revenue numbers have dropped this year, including large declines for heavily hyped models such as the Cybertruck. But its stock price, which plummeted at the start of 2025, has bounced back to positive territory for the year after CEO Elon Musk announced he would buy $1 billion worth of Tesla shares.

But even as Tesla sales slump, overall electric vehicle sales continue to break records, as more drivers switch away from gas-powered cars to cleaner vehicles that produce no tailpipe emissions.

EVs can be even more environmentally friendly and cost-effective when charged with solar power, instead of dirty energy-based electricity from the grid. Using free tools from EnergySage, homeowners can quickly receive and compare quotes from local solar installation companies and save up to $10,000 in the process.

