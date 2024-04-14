  • Tech Tech

Samsung to enable new feature on Tesla home chargers next year: 'This new collaboration is a key milestone'

"At Tesla, we are excited to add capability to our products to interact with other intelligent devices."

by Wes Stenzel
Samsung is teaming up with Tesla to streamline features for both companies' energy customers.

The South Korean tech giant announced via press release that its SmartThings Energy service will integrate with Tesla products like the Powerwall home battery and Wall Connector charging solutions. This will allow Tesla and Samsung customers to have more streamlined, user-friendly, integrated energy services.

"Tesla Energy's customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity," said Chanwoo Park, Samsung EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center. "This new collaboration is a key milestone for Samsung Electronics in making our solution more widely available beyond home appliances."

By integrating Tesla and Samsung products, users will be able to more adequately prepare for power disruptions thanks to Tesla's Storm Watch feature. SmartThings Energy will also help users monitor their energy use and energy production of their Tesla products.

"At Tesla, we are excited to add capability to our products to interact with other intelligent devices and software in customers' homes," said Tesla's Drew Baglino. "We recently published FleetAPI, allowing developers to interact with Powerwall, Solar and Wall Connector in addition to our vehicles. … Customers will be able to view the status of their grid connectivity across multiple devices and intelligently control home loads to extend their Powerwall energy when off grid."

The SmartThings-Tesla union is targeting a launch in the second quarter of this year.

Watch now: The most sustainable thing about the new Rivian? Its price tag

By helping customers better understand their energy usage, Tesla is helping pave the path toward a greener future. By making clean energy and clean living attractive to customers via cool capabilities like the Samsung partnership, the company is helping bring green, user-friendly products and ideas into the mainstream. 

Other exciting Tesla developments that will help draw new customers toward sustainability and clean energy include the eventual release of the Tesla Roadster, the proliferation of autonomous braking that saves lives, and a new affordable vehicle from the company.

