Elon Musk doubles down on plans for the delayed next-gen Tesla Roadster: 'Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly'

Now that the Cybertruck is finally rolling down streets nationwide, there is a renewed focus on another ever-delayed Tesla electric vehicle: the Roadster.

As reported by Electrek, the Roadster debuted during the Tesla Semi unveiling event in 2017 and was supposed to be available in 2020. The car is meant to bring more prestige to the brand, signaling that to be the best car in the world these days, it has to be an EV.

However, it has been delayed every year since. Most recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he plans to launch the updated version of the company's first car in 2025 and is doubling down on the partnership with SpaceX.

"Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster," Musk announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car."

One of the main features that will set it apart comes from the SpaceX collab, which will see a version of the sports car with a special package equipped with SpaceX cold gas thrusters. Musk said the sports car will go from zero to 60 in less than one second.

"These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering," Musk said. "Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly."

Musk has faced criticism before for bold claims that have fallen short, and he faces some again with these recent Roadster claims. That said, the brand's popularity is high, and the more people behind the wheel of an EV, the better for the environment.

A typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year, whereas EVs create no planet-warming pollution since they don't produce tailpipe exhaust. Many brands have started to develop luxury EVs, opening the market up to a broader customer base and putting pressure on Tesla.

When Tesla's Roadster will be one of the options remains to be seen, and people have varying sentiments about Musk's announcement.

"Please tell us this machine is coming soon!" commented one user on the X post.

"So 10 months to do all the engineering, design, and production design for radically changed targets," wrote one commenter on the Electrek coverage. "Does that sound realistic?"

Whether the timeline is realistic or not, Musk's confidence in the rocket car is sky-high, as he commented on his own post: "I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time."

