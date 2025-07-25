Energy specialist tests the Tesla home tech that can save your family from ever-increasing power outages: 'Never have a blackout again'

"You look forward to a storm when you've got one of these systems."

Blackouts are a dreaded nuisance for homeowners — but Tesla wants to make them a thing of the past with its home battery storage system, which effectively "banks" the sun's power for emergencies.

In a recent YouTube video, energy specialist Joe Springer from Springers Solar gave an overview of the Tesla Powerwall 3, which pairs with solar panels to store excess energy.

"Adding a home battery to your solar energy system is the best way to protect your property from power outages and brownouts," Springer said in the video.

The energy specialist promised customers will "never have a blackout again" with the Tesla at-home battery storage. And that's good news — especially as blackouts are becoming more common.

Power outages are increasing due to pollution and human-caused climate shifts, both of which increase the frequency of extreme weather. Climate Central reports that of all major U.S. power outages reported from 2000 to 2023, 80% were due to weather. Most weather-related outages were caused by severe weather (58%), winter storms (23%), and tropical cyclones, including hurricanes (14%) — events that have become more frequent and intense due to rising global temperatures.

"The nation's electrical grid wasn't built for the present-day climate," Climate Central reported. "Electricity is mostly transmitted and distributed through above-ground transformers, transmission wires, and utility poles that are exposed to extreme weather such as high winds, heavy rain, ice, lightning, and extreme heat. Even in areas where power lines are buried, flooding can lead to loss of power."

Home battery storage offers a way around these vulnerabilities. When you "bank" solar power with a home battery, you can avoid blackouts entirely — and even prevent contributing to the human-caused conditions that make blackouts happen.

"You actually look forward to a blackout," Springer said of owning a battery storage system. "You look forward to a storm when you've got one of these systems."

Giving a demonstration of the Tesla Powerwall 3's performance, Springer showed how the "seamless changeover" of power happens when a blackout occurs. The energy specialist simulated a blackout by cutting power to the house. Less than a second later, the lights came back on due to the Tesla battery storage.

A commenter on the video inquired how long the Tesla Powerwall 3 can power a home during a blackout. Springer responded that it depends on how much the system is powering and how much homeowners can conserve their load.

"If you only power the essentials, like fridges and lights, you might be able to reach one to two full days of autonomy," he said in the comment.

Going solar allows homeowners to reduce their reliance on a failing grid. It is also one of the most effective ways homeowners can divest from polluting energy, save money on home energy, and reduce planet-overheating pollution. Plus, there are active government tax credits and incentives that can help make the switch more affordable.

