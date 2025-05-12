  • Home Home

Can solar panels impact your home's value? Here's what the experts are saying

"That's a big value for a new homeowner looking to purchase a home."

by Katie Dupere
"That’s a big value for a new homeowner looking to purchase a home."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Installing solar panels doesn't just cut your energy bills — it can boost your home's value too. And that's good news for homeowners, whether you plan to stay in your home for decades or want to sell after a few years.

In a recent Instagram Reel, solar energy company EnergySage explained why exactly going solar can add to your home's worth.

"Solar adds value to your home because you're installing panels on your roof that are going to be providing free electricity for decades to come," an EnergySage representative said in the video. "That's a big value for a new homeowner that's looking to purchase a home, especially with electricity rates continuing to rise around the country."

EnergySage estimates you can expect about a 4% increase in your home value with solar panels

Going solar is one of the smartest ways to lower your energy bills and reduce planet-warming pollution. Solar is a clean, abundant, and endlessly renewable energy source that helps reduce reliance on the grid, which is largely fueled by dirty energy like gas, coal, or oil.

Recent data suggests that 79% of the nation's power comes from dirty energy sources, which release carbon or other harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Avoiding this dirty energy by going solar helps combat rising global temperatures, improves air quality, and protects natural ecosystems. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It's also a smart financial move. EnergySage reports that solar panels can greatly reduce or eliminate your electric bill, saving anywhere from $28,000 to $120,000 over 25 years. And if you don't stay in your home that long, those savings can increase your home's resale value and attract more buyers.

But going solar does require an upfront investment. EnergySage estimates installing solar panels can cost between $20,000 to $45,000, depending on where you live. Fortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits and other incentives to help reduce those costs for qualifying homeowners.

If you want to see what solar savings you may qualify for, EnergySage offers free and fast solar installation estimates and compares quotes. Billed as the "Expedia of solar," EnergySage provides no-cost services that can help the average homeowner claim about $10,000 in solar purchase and installation incentives, making the cost of going solar more affordable.

But these savings may not last. President Donald Trump has proposed dismantling the IRA, putting incentives for climate-friendly home upgrades — including switching to solar panels — at risk. While Congress would need to approve major changes, the program's future is uncertain. Acting now could save you thousands.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

This revolutionary startup promises lower energy bills when you lease solar panels: 'We're guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x