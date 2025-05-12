Can solar panels impact your home's value? Here's what the experts are saying

"That's a big value for a new homeowner looking to purchase a home."

Installing solar panels doesn't just cut your energy bills — it can boost your home's value too. And that's good news for homeowners, whether you plan to stay in your home for decades or want to sell after a few years.

In a recent Instagram Reel, solar energy company EnergySage explained why exactly going solar can add to your home's worth.

"Solar adds value to your home because you're installing panels on your roof that are going to be providing free electricity for decades to come," an EnergySage representative said in the video. "That's a big value for a new homeowner that's looking to purchase a home, especially with electricity rates continuing to rise around the country."

EnergySage estimates you can expect about a 4% increase in your home value with solar panels.

Going solar is one of the smartest ways to lower your energy bills and reduce planet-warming pollution. Solar is a clean, abundant, and endlessly renewable energy source that helps reduce reliance on the grid, which is largely fueled by dirty energy like gas, coal, or oil.

Recent data suggests that 79% of the nation's power comes from dirty energy sources, which release carbon or other harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Avoiding this dirty energy by going solar helps combat rising global temperatures, improves air quality, and protects natural ecosystems.

It's also a smart financial move. EnergySage reports that solar panels can greatly reduce or eliminate your electric bill, saving anywhere from $28,000 to $120,000 over 25 years. And if you don't stay in your home that long, those savings can increase your home's resale value and attract more buyers.

But going solar does require an upfront investment. EnergySage estimates installing solar panels can cost between $20,000 to $45,000, depending on where you live. Fortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits and other incentives to help reduce those costs for qualifying homeowners.

If you want to see what solar savings you may qualify for, EnergySage offers free and fast solar installation estimates and compares quotes. Billed as the "Expedia of solar," EnergySage provides no-cost services that can help the average homeowner claim about $10,000 in solar purchase and installation incentives, making the cost of going solar more affordable.

But these savings may not last. President Donald Trump has proposed dismantling the IRA, putting incentives for climate-friendly home upgrades — including switching to solar panels — at risk. While Congress would need to approve major changes, the program's future is uncertain. Acting now could save you thousands.

