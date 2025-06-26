Next-gen home backup technology is surging in popularity — and homeowners are getting paid thousands to install it

"We saw the private sector respond in an enormous way."

Home battery storage is booming, and nearly half of solar shoppers are adding batteries to their solar panel systems, reported EnergySage.

Solar shoppers are installing batteries through the EnergySage platform at record levels, with battery add-ons jumping to 45% in late 2024. Nearly three-quarters of solar shoppers showed interest in energy storage, which is a new peak for consumer demand.

When California switched to its new net metering rules in 2023, battery installations jumped by nearly three-quarters. Power grid issues from bad weather and cheaper battery costs have also boosted home energy storage nationwide.

Going solar is one of the most effective ways to slash both your energy bills and your home's pollution output.

Battery storage paired with solar panels can bring your energy costs down to, at, or near zero while giving you backup power during outages. This combo leads to quick bill savings and long-term protection against rising utility rates.

Batteries also provide security during power outages and protection from changing electricity rates. For the broader grid, spread-out battery storage helps balance supply and demand while reducing strain during peak usage.

Battery costs on EnergySage dropped to their lowest point ever, at under $1,000 per kilowatt-hour, in late 2024. This lower cost — combined with federal incentives — has made energy storage accessible to more families.

Battery costs on EnergySage dropped to their lowest point ever, at under $1,000 per kilowatt-hour, in late 2024. This lower cost — combined with federal incentives — has made energy storage accessible to more families.

Because of upfront costs, buying solar panels may not be in everyone's budget, but leasing solar panels is a good alternative for homeowners looking to avoid high energy prices while helping the planet.

However, this growth could hit a roadblock if Congress eliminates the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) by the end of the year, as Solar Builder Magazine reported that it could. Right now, the tax credit pays for 30% of battery storage setup costs, which saves homeowners more than $4,000 on average.

If the ITC is eliminated, homeowners would need to finish their solar installations by the end of the year to get the 30% tax break.

EnergySage estimates these incentives could be worth nearly $10,000 for homeowners. The platform's helpful mapping tool shows the average cost of home solar panel systems on a state-by-state level, with details on each state's solar panel incentives.

"The IRA provided long-term certainty for all clean energy sectors by making tax incentives available for ten years or longer," former White House advisor Kristina Costa told EnergySage. "From that, we saw the private sector respond in an enormous way."

