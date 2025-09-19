  • Tech Tech

New Tesla driver shares surprising observations after buying first EV: 'I am floored'

by Lily Crowder
"I had no idea."

A first-time Tesla owner took to Reddit to rave about their experience, highlighting the perks of owning this electric vehicle.

In the post, the user explains, "Got a good deal on a used 2023 model Y with FSD hardware 4…. I just have to say that I am floored and beyond impressed."

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been getting buzz for its intelligent design, with one driver saying it saved them from an accident. While this feature is relatively new, the first-time owner did not stop praising it by simply mentioning FSD.

"Tesla does it right in so many ways I can't even count.. from the subtleties of the drive experience, to the software, to the customer service …" the original poster said. They added, "I had no idea that it would be so cheap to fill my 'electric tank' and be so fast… $25 bucks and 20 minutes gets me a full go at the Superchargers…"

By making your next car an electric vehicle, you too can save money on gas or oil changes, as well as reduce your contribution to tailpipe exhaust pollution.

Despite fluctuations in sales, recent moves by Tesla continue to engage the public's interest in EVs. From the robotaxi service making headway in a few spots in the United States, to the Tesla Diner that was launched at a California Supercharger station, this company knows how to keep EVs in the general zeitgeist.

Commenters on the impressed owner's post shared their enthusiasm for these EVs.

"Congrats. No stinky gas pumps or oil changes anymore," one user said.

Another added, "People that aren't driving a Tesla don't realise the experience other people are having on the road when driving one, it's like being on a different level."

As the OP highlighted the money-saving benefits of their Tesla, you can take your EV charging experience up another level with the installation of solar panels.

Fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. For those not sure where to start with solar, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Are you thinking about buying an electric vehicle?

Yes — in the next 6 months 🙌

Yes — but not in the next 6 months 👍

Already own one 😎

Nope 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

