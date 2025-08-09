Visitors share honest reactions after grand opening of 'Tesla Diner': 'They're doing the best they can'

While the neon lights and tile floors paid homage to a classic diner, much of the restaurant was anything but.

A Tesla Supercharger station with a built-in diner in Los Angeles had its grand opening, and a handful of reporters stopped in for a first look and a bite.

According to Business Insider, the Tesla Diner served classic American cuisine — from smashburgers to chicken and waffles — at its launch in July, and the reviews on food were fairly high.

Photos of the diner's exterior were shared online recently, with awe coming from both Tesla fans and those who enjoy the design of a retro-style restaurant. While the neon lights and tile floors paid homage to a classic diner, much of the restaurant was anything but.

"Diehard Tesla fans and curious onlookers alike stopped in for a bite to eat and a selfie with a popcorn-serving humanoid robot," Business Insider reported.

While employees gave conflicting information on whether a human controlled the robot, the general sentiment was that Tesla's technological capabilities with its Optimus bot were clear, and it left customers entertained.

Though Tesla has seen fluctuating sales numbers across 2025, the company continues to release new tech and bigger ideas, keeping it at least in the zeitgeist.

Curating this kind of community within EV charging could be a great step to propel the widespread adoption of the vehicles. By owning an EV, you can avoid burning the dirty fuels associated with gas-powered cars and help prevent air pollution.

With more Supercharger stations popping up, more manufacturers making their EVs compatible with the tech, and Tesla planning to integrate the Tesla Diner into more stations, the hope is that EV driving and charging can be more accessible.

Another way to charge your EV is with home solar. While these may not come with a burger, they are more affordable than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. If you're unsure where to start with solar panels, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The Tesla Diner grand opening was seemingly a success, although The Guardian reported that 48 hours after the initial launch, the kinks in the restaurant became clear. After waiting in line for 20 minutes, one father decided to go elsewhere for lunch.

The man gave the restaurant the benefit of the doubt.

"It's the grand opening – things happen," he said, per The Guardian. "It is what it is. They're doing the best they can."

