Tesla insiders say automaker is poised for massive new roll-outs of Full Self-Driving tech: 'Waiting on regulatory approval'

Tesla's Full Self-Driving software has made waves worldwide and is a significant development in the realm of electric vehicle news. The company has now hinted at launching the software in two additional countries: Thailand and Japan.

According to Teslarati, Tesla Japan has begun testing FSD and is awaiting compliance with local safety standards before hitting public roads. Meanwhile, the article reported that a post on X by Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company is "Waiting on regulatory approval" in Thailand to release the software there as well.

Although Tesla has faced struggling sales and diminished public approval so far in 2025, advancements in its FSD software are one of the few key offerings that are keeping the company on the rise and maintaining consumer interest.

In China, FSD approval included a reviewer reporting it to be incredibly safe, despite unique traffic regulations in the country. While others have found issues with the system, there continue to be upgrades to mitigate them.

