Tesla owner shares heart-stopping video of self-driving feature preventing highway accident: 'No way I could've reacted that fast'

A Tesla owner took to X to sing the praises of the electric vehicle's Full Self-Driving mode after it saved them from an accident on the highway.

Prakash (@prakashsundar), the director of technical services for the web suite Zoho and a self-described Tesla enthusiast, shared a video of their car narrowly avoiding an accident on the freeway thanks to its self-driving capabilities.

Just witnessed my Tesla's FSD save the day! 🚗💥 A car took a 360 degree turn just before me, but FSD stopped the car in time, avoiding a nasty crash. No way I could've reacted that fast. Thank you, @Tesla, for this life-saving tech! pic.twitter.com/dAIvLbGl1l — Prakash (@prakashsundar) August 1, 2025

The video shows a car spinning out in front of Prakash, and their car braking quickly to avoid hitting it.

"Just witnessed my Tesla's FSD save the day!" they said, "A car took a 360 degree turn just before me, but FSD stopped the car in time, avoiding a nasty crash. No way I could've reacted that fast."

This is precisely the kind of scenario that FSD is supposed to help avoid: a moment on the road when you can't react quickly enough to hit the brakes or swerve out of the way to avoid danger. Because the computer is analyzing and reacting in real time, it can make the decision to hit the brakes much faster than a human.

Amid a year marked by declining sales, Tesla is betting big on its FSD system; CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said the company's focus moving forward will be on autonomous vehicles and its artificial intelligence-based FSD program.

However, it has not had a smooth launch. FSD continues to be tested in far fewer cities than competitor Waymo operates in and has yet to get approval for testing without safety drivers in any city, and testing in Austin, Texas, has been a mixed bag.

Despite that, Musk remains optimistic about the technology and its future, warning doubters that they'll regret betting against the EV giant moving forward.

Ultimately, it's clear that self-driving remains a growing market in the automotive sector, and stories like Prakash's show the benefits of the technology in helping to keep people safe.

