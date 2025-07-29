Tesla releases game-changing update to Robotaxi service — here's what's happening

The hope is this will bring Robotaxi services to more people.

Tesla recently rolled out updates to its Robotaxi app, applicable to users in the Austin, Texas, service area.

According to Not A Tesla App, this is the second update to the Robotaxi app and includes an expanded service area, increasing from 19 square miles to 42.

The hope is that this will bring Robotaxi services to more people, thus promoting electric vehicle transportation in a wider area.

Other updates to the app include walking directions to the Robotaxi pickup spot and walking directions to your final destination once you are dropped off. The Tesla release notes also mention editing your destination after you have already booked your ride and the app alerting you if your destination is currently or soon to be closed.

The Tesla Robotaxi is an autonomous vehicle, much like a taxi or Uber, without a driver. Tesla states: "We're bringing these autonomous rides to you today — starting with Model Y. Cybercab, our fully autonomous vehicle, will begin offering rides in your area in the future."

Tesla's newer technologies, including Robotaxi and Full Self-Driving mode in cars, have been cited as helping bring the company out of its sales slump in early 2025. While sales continue to fluctuate, in part due to CEO Musk's involvement in U.S. politics, advancements such as those with Robotaxi help promote electric vehicle ownership.

Robotaxi has made other news recently. There have been documented safety concerns about the Robotaxi, including one vehicle stopping in the middle of the street for a drop-off and another driving down the wrong side of the road. There have also been reports of the Robotaxi unexpectedly braking.

As updates like this one come with a price adjustment, some fear the increase in cost to use the app, coupled with the safety concerns, could make individuals less likely to use the service. Luckily, the EV market is expanding, including a growing used EV market that can help bring electric vehicles to a wider market with increased affordability.

Owning an EV comes with a range of benefits, from saving drivers money on fluid changes to not requiring dirty fuels to run, which helps keep the Earth a bit cleaner with every ride compared to gas-powered cars.

