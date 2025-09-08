Tesla driver left speechless after watching dashcam footage of hit-and-run: 'An absolute life saver'

A driver posted an account of a hit-and-run accident that was caught on their Tesla dashcam on a Reddit forum dedicated to discussion about Teslas.

"The dashcam is an absolute life saver," they said.

The driver explained how they were rear-ended in a pileup, and the middle car did not stay to exchange information. However, their dashcam caught everything needed to identify the offending vehicle.

Though EV sales have been trending upward, Tesla sales have declined in the first half of 2025, and whether in an attempt to recover or to improve its product, the electric vehicle manufacturer has been continually adding features that claim to improve driver experience and safety.

Some new Tesla features include increased passenger capacity, semi-autonomous accident avoidance, and entertainment and comfort upgrades.

Still, the dashcam and Sentry Mode camera footage have been among the most talked-about and used features, capturing a range of incidents from accidents to vandalism. These features are attractive to consumers.

Widespread adoption of EVs would be a huge win for the planet, reducing air pollution by replacing gas-powered vehicles that contribute to the warming of the planet.

Though some EVs are initially more expensive than a gas-powered equivalent, prices are coming down, overall, making them more accessible to consumers. That, coupled with the expanding charging infrastructure, may remove barriers for potential converts.

EVs can save drivers money by eliminating fuel and maintenance costs, another benefit. The cost savings can be compounded by installing solar panels to offset energy costs. When EV owners do not rely on the grid or charging stations, they can save money by using clean, solar energy. EnergySage can help compare costs from vetted solar panel installers and can save homeowners up to $10,000 on installation.

Considering all the benefits of EV ownership for drivers and the planet, the dashcam and Sentry Mode are among the most popular and most used. Redditors chimed in with their own stories.

One commenter shared, "I had a guy back up into me, if it wasn't for the dash cam he could have easily claimed that I hit him."

"Literally can't consider other cars because of the lack of built in dash cam/sentry," said another.

"I too just had the same issue," one commenter shared. "Car parked and got hit and run. Thank God for the footage."

