Driver shares heart-stopping dashcam footage of Tesla Cybertruck narrowly avoiding crash: 'All of a sudden I see a car, glass, and parts flying at me'

When we purchase a vehicle, we envision moving with comfort, ease, and safety. With the uptick in electric vehicle purchases in recent years, this has been top of mind. The Tesla Cybertruck, with a durable exterior and enhanced technological capabilities, aims to ensure the safety of its drivers in any situation.

As explained by Teslarati, one driver shared such a situation with their heart-stopping dashcam footage of a Tesla Cybertruck narrowly avoiding a serious car crash.

Captured on the Cybertruck's cameras, the footage showed the EV driver swiftly and aggressively avoiding the fallout of a collision between a Ford sedan and Dodge minivan, giving notable thanks to the Cybertruck's steer-by-wire system.

The video was shared by Lucky's Fab Shop and posted to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum before gaining additional attention on X, formerly Twitter.

The EV driver revealed they saw the two vehicles crash into each other, prompting them to steer to almost full lock to avoid the Ford sedan flying in their direction. The steer-by-wire system proved to be a real advantage, they said, as the EV managed to stay relatively stable with only a slight body roll.

"On a two-lane highway listening to the evening news when all of a sudden I see a car, glass, and parts flying at me. … Had I been in my Ram I would have either hit the car to my right at the stop sign … or worse rolled it," wrote the Cybertruck owner.

It was confirmed both drivers would recover from any injuries. Video footage from the dashcam has proven to be a useful feature for both Tesla drivers and community safety.

The Cybertruck is not the only Tesla model stirring up conversation in the EV community. In the first half of 2023, Tesla reportedly outsold all other automakers in the EV space with models such as the Tesla Model Y leading the charge. The transition to EVs as the vehicle of choice is great news for public health as they significantly reduce harmful air pollution.

In addition, EVs can benefit your wallet in the long run, saving as much as up to $2,200 a year for a fully electric vehicle and $1,500 for a hybrid electric vehicle, according to the Department of Energy.

"What a save," commented one Teslarati reader.

"It's [the] driver's attention and skill more than anything," wrote another.

