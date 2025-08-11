Convenience store chain strikes partnership that could be game-changer for EV drivers: 'We couldn't think of a better way'

Car charging is set to become more widely available as a major charging-station venture has partnered with a leading gas and convenience store chain to bring more chargers to electric vehicle drivers.

According to InsideEVs, fast-charging network Ionna, which is backed by major automakers, has partnered with Wawa "to bring its 400-kilowatt dispensers to more people."

The first chargers were expected to go online in July at the Wawa near the Daytona Beach International Airport — and location map tools have suggested these are at least coming soon. More locations are also planned, including more Florida locations in Orlando, Pensacola, and Bradenton.

With the West International Speedway Boulevard chargers up and running, Ionna will have 212 bays live — and 400 more were under construction as of the InsideEVs report in July. It had contracted for 3,064 bays in all.

Ionna has a goal of having 30,000 DC fast chargers in the U.S. up and running by 2030, according to the report.

Each of Ionna's charging stations will have both a North American Charging Standard cable and a Combined Charging System 1 cable, per InsideEVs. So, whether you are driving a GMC Hummer EV or Tesla Model 3, you'll be able to charge your vehicle at the chargers.

The news outlet noted that Nissan Leaf owners will not be able to use the chargers because they are not equipped with CHAdeMO connectors.

Ionna's chargers at Wawa sites will be covered, so drivers can avoid the sun and rain. They can also run into the store for a convenient bathroom, food, or drink break.

Ionna CEO Seth Cutler said, "We couldn't think of a better way to achieve a key milestone than reaching it with Wawa, a host that allows our drivers to charge with ease and in comfort, knowing they're being well cared for."

The lack of charging infrastructure has been a deterrent to EV ownership in the past, but improvements such as this are making it easier for consumers to drive an EV. Switching to an EV can also save you up to $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance.

One of the largest charging networks, EVgo, also recently announced plans to expand to 10,000 stations by 2029 in Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and California.

Additionally, in 2024, Tesla expanded its supercharging stations to 60,000 stalls worldwide.

Besides saving on gas and maintenance, driving an EV is also better for the environment. For example, a University of California, Berkeley professor placed 57 sensors in the San Francisco Bay Area that tracked polluting gases. They found that toxic gases were reduced by 1.8% annually, during the study period.

Wawa chief fuel officer Rich Makin said in a press release: "As we continue to expand our EV services, we are thrilled to provide our customers with a one-stop for fresh food, beverages, and EV charging!"

