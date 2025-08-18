Government filing reveals Tesla model update with game-changing new features: 'This was a no-brainer'

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology added a new name to its latest regulatory list — a roomier Tesla Model Y L that's expected to roll out later this year, according to Teslarati.

The filing listed a six-seat setup, dual motors rated at 142 kilowatts in the front and 198 kilowatts in the rear, and an 82-kilowatt-hour LG battery. CnEV Post reported that the six-seat Model Y L has a range of 751 kilometers (466 miles) as rated by the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle — the highest yet for a Model Y in China, as listed in the MIIT registry.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The extra row of seats changes the math for buyers who have been squeezing into the five-seat version or weighing a jump to the pricier Model X. More room gives the Y a different role in Tesla's lineup, drawing in families who want space without the higher price tag.

It's also a play for a segment where domestic EV makers have been quick to add comfort features. Every move in that direction can push gas SUV owners toward electric SUVs, eliminating tailpipe pollution and, depending on the power mix, cutting total lifetime pollution.

The Model Y L arrives during a tough sales year. Tesla delivered 13.5% fewer vehicles globally in the second quarter of 2025, Reuters reported. Even so, the Model Y's Top Safety Pick+ award shows it's still earning strong marks in testing. Against that backdrop, lowering running costs through home charging offers one more way to keep an EV appealing over the long haul.

Charging with solar power can cost less than relying on public chargers or the grid. EnergySage lets households compare quotes from vetted local installers and, in some cases, save up to $10,000 on installation.

As the filing made the rounds, Nio CEO William Li wrote on his Weibo feed, "The pure electric era of large-space SUVs has arrived." A commenter on X added: "This was a no-brainer and will be trading in our model Y for one as soon as it hits state side."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.