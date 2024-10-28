Tesla owner gives firsthand account of their vehicle's incredible features: 'I would never buy any other car'

Many people love Zion Kuwonu for his music in the boy band PrettyMuch — but electric vehicle enthusiasts might know him instead as a passionate champion for all things Tesla.

In a recent video he posted on his TikTok account (@DREADHEADZEDD), he outlined several of the reasons he's so enamored with the brand.

"This is why I love my Tesla and why I think it's the best car in the world and why I would never buy any other car," he begins enthusiastically.

Flipping the camera to show the car's sleek interior, he starts describing the features that make his vehicle — a 2024 Model 3 — a standout pick.

First, Zion points out some of his favorite safety features, such as the blind spot safety lights and side cameras. These activate depending on how the car is being used — for example, if the turn signal is on or if it's put in reverse — to provide the driver with enhanced views of their surroundings.

The self-driving feature is also a highlight. "Press this little circle, it will drive you literally anywhere you want to go," Zion says.

FROM OUR PARTNER How to cash in on your body's most abundant protein Did you know the body produces 1-2% less collagen protein per year, starting in your 30s? As the most abundant protein in the body, its decline is a major contributor to signs of aging. Luckily, you can help restore collagen levels with NativePath for cartilage support, joint relief, and skin and nail health — with no fillers or "junk." In one study, postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen a day saw a 7% increase in bone density over the course of a year — that's just how powerful collagen replacement can be. Simply add two flavorless, easily dissolvable scoops to your favorite drink to get 18 grams of protein that promotes bone health, digestion, and more. 👏 Plus: TCD readers can get 45% off NativePath Collagen — along with free shipping. Learn more

He also touches on the convenience factor, praising the use of his phone as a key so that he can lock and unlock his vehicle depending on his proximity to it. He also mentions an owner-specific safety code, which can prevent anybody else from accessing the car.

The entertainment and comfort are also not to be sniffed at, from heated and cooled seats to a surround sound system that he describes as "nuts." There are large touchscreen displays in both the front and back, offering games, apps, and full theater options including streaming entertainment (and the chance to listen to PrettyMuch).

The Model 3 even has a "dog mode," he says, to keep pets safe and happy if they have to wait in the car.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

All in all, Zion concludes: "Isn't that insane? Wow wow wow wow."

Many commenters felt similarly. "I have had a Honda for years and recently traded in my 2022 touring for a Tesla and I LOVE IT!!!" one gushed.

Others were eager to make the switch, especially after the rave reviews. "Looks like I'm getting a Tesla now," someone else shared.

Another echoed their thoughts, saying, "Making me even more excited to get the car."

One commenter was hesitant, wondering whether charging would be as easily accessible as diesel fuel.

"Honestly it's one of my favorite parts," another EV owner chimed in in response. "Mostly you save loads of time and money and charge at home but when you supercharge on a roadtrip it's still less than gas and gives a nice 10-15 min break."

Considering the fact that nearly 30% of planet-warming pollution is generated by transportation, per the Environmental Protection Agency, advocating for solutions such as EVs is crucial. And in the case of Zion and other public figures, using celebrity status to encourage their widespread adoption could be a game-changing part of the solution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.