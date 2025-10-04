Tesla Cybertruck owners stunned by unexpected issue with their vehicles: 'I don't think this is normal'

The Tesla Cybertruck has certainly had an interesting run since being launched.

Despite being marketed as a rugged and highly durable vehicle, the Tesla Cybertruck has an Achilles' heel that has come as a complete surprise to a number of drivers.

What's happening?

First reported by Torque News, one Cybertruck owner shared his frustrations with how quickly his electric vehicle seems to go through tires. Real estate broker Leon Lee took to the Cybertruck Owners Only Facebook page to share his experience and seek advice on how to remedy the situation.

"I have 37,000 miles on my Tesla Cybertruck, and I'm already on my second pair of tires," Lee wrote in his post. "The first pair of tires was done at 22,000 miles, and yes, I did the alignment with Tesla Service! Who has the same situation? I don't think this is normal. Any ideas?"

Although Lee didn't disclose when he purchased his Cybertruck or the exact details on how hard he drives his vehicle, it was apparent that he was eager to find a solution. And while a number of fellow Cybertruck owners questioned Lee's driving capabilities, others shared similar experiences with tires that were wearing down too quickly.

"It's normal. Mine lasted only 17k miles," wrote one commenter.

Why is tire durability important?

Whether you drive a Tesla Cybertruck or a gas-powered mid-sized sedan, having a set of tires that you can depend on is vital to overall safety. Their condition directly affects handling, braking, and stability for any type of vehicle. This can make a massive difference when faced with challenges on the road.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 646 motor vehicle traffic fatalities in 2023 due to tire-related crashes. The cause of these crashes varied from improper tire pressure to improper tire tread.

While the average all-season tire is usually expected to last anywhere between 50,000 and 70,000 miles, some drivers may see a much shorter lifespan in their tires. Similar to Lee's experience, the tire tread can also degrade at a higher speed for a number of reasons. This includes how hard a vehicle is driven and how long the tires have been in place.

What's being done about Cybertruck's tire durability?

The Tesla Cybertruck has certainly had an interesting run since first being launched in November 2023. Despite the initial buzz surrounding the fully-electric pickup truck, it has posted disappointing sales numbers over the last two years, especially with the steep asking price.

With a total weight of well over 6,000 pounds, the Cybertruck can put a lot of strain on any set of tires, increasing the already high cost of ownership. However, with regular maintenance, including checking pressure and rotating your tires, drivers can still get the most out of their vehicle. Not only can this significantly extend the lifespan of your tires, but it can save you money on early replacements.

Adjusting how you drive your Cybertruck can also play a major role in extending the vehicle's overall durability.

"It's the instant torque that's wearing out the tires. Every time you accelerate from [a] stop, you will wear out the tires, if you are not careful. Go easy on the Go Pedal and tires will last longer," suggested another user.

