Tesla Cybertruck suffers embarrassing mishap on one of America's most famous off-road trails: 'Does not belong out there'

A modified Cybertruck stranded for days is raising practical questions for would-be buyers — from trailside repairability to recovery time and costs.

What happened?

According to The Drive, several off-roaders saw a Cybertruck stuck on the Rubicon Trail in Northern California, a challenging route often used to test if a rig can withstand rough terrain.

Numerous reports indicated the vehicle was stranded for several days before it was recovered Aug. 12. Witnesses said the Cybertruck snapped several tie rods, needed steering rack repairs, and required charging from gas-powered generators. Because it uses steer by wire, typical trailside fixes weren't possible, which contributed to the delay.

SoCal off-roader Jason Maloney, who was trekking the Rubicon for the first time, encountered the Cybertruck in a state of disrepair. He said the truck's front end sustained heavy damage and that the structure on the driver's side was affected.

Though the Cybertruck appeared to have been modified for off-roading with rock sliders, a powerful winch, and upgraded bumpers, another witness said it still struggled on mild obstacles along the trail, eventually getting stuck.

A second onlooker to the breakdown said: "It was a wildly irresponsible trail run. That crap does not belong out there."

Why is this concerning?

This isn't the first time the Cybertruck has drawn attention off-road. It has been shown handling steep grades at Hollister Hills and pulling a pickup truck from a snowy embankment. But it has also drawn criticism in separate footage, including a ditch rollover test video that raised repair questions.

Then there's the bigger picture: High-profile breakdowns could slow adoption of cleaner vehicles. It highlights performance issues and headaches that may keep consumers from switching to electric.

That would be a setback not just for Tesla but also for reducing reliance on gas-powered trucks that contribute to rising global temperatures. With transportation accounting for 28% of heat-trapping pollution, per the Environmental Protection Agency, setbacks in EV adoption could slow progress toward cleaner air.

What's being done about the issue?

Tesla continues to roll out new features for the Cybertruck, including off-roading upgrades that improve traction, balance, and handling.

Other car manufacturers are expanding their own electric truck lineups, giving shoppers plenty of promising options if they want to make their next car an EV.

The Cybertruck's getting stuck on the Rubicon may serve as a reminder: Every vehicle has limits. But as technology improves and choices expand, drivers have more ways to move forward — and leave less behind.

