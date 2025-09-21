  • Business Business

Tesla facing increasing backlash months after releasing Cybertruck: 'A failure'

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck was supposed to redefine the electric pickup market. But just months after its long-awaited launch, many customers and industry watchers are questioning whether the stainless-steel machine has lived up to the hype.

What's happening?

One user posed a controversial question on the Tesla Motors Club forum, asking, "Is the Cybertruck a flop?"

Interestingly, 61% of the nearly 500 respondents said yes. Another 20% disagreed, while 19% said it was too early to decide.

Some longtime Tesla fans voiced frustration that the truck's original promised price of around $39,000 to $69,000 has ballooned into six figures for some configurations.

Others criticized limited production, delivery delays, and what they described as underwhelming performance compared to traditional pickups.

One commenter wrote: "It's a flop. A full lot is a symptom, but it's part of the whole picture. The Cybertruck is a failure."

The truck's distinctive design has also divided opinions, with some drivers praising its bold look but others saying its size and proportions make it impractical for daily use.

Why is the Cybertruck criticism concerning?

The Cybertruck was billed as Tesla's entry into the lucrative U.S. truck market, where Ford's F-150 and Chevy's Silverado dominate.

Pickup buyers are a critical segment for EV adoption because trucks remain some of the most polluting vehicles on the road.

A successful electric pickup could have helped accelerate the shift away from gas-powered work vehicles.

Instead, weak sales and sticker shock may limit the Cybertruck's ability to bring new drivers into the EV fold. Higher costs can make electric vehicles less accessible, slowing the transition toward cleaner transportation.

Tesla has faced similar challenges before — from cutting prices on the Model Y to slumping demand for the Model S and Model X — raising questions about whether it can sustain broad consumer appeal while keeping EVs affordable.

What's being done about the Cybertruck?

Tesla has not signaled plans to overhaul the Cybertruck, though some investors and fans speculate a smaller, more affordable version could eventually reach the market. In the meantime, other automakers are filling the space.

Ford has rolled out its all-electric F-150 Lightning, and Rivian continues to expand production of its R1T pickup.

Ultimately, the Cybertruck's struggles highlight how important affordability, practicality, and consumer trust are for the EV transition. Without them, even the most ambitious designs may stall before they can deliver real environmental gains.

