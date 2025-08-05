Tesla data on driverless technology suggests prominent safety concerns: 'Not a fan of the cherry-picked data'

Tesla just released its quarterly Autopilot safety report for Q2 2025, but the findings are raising eyebrows among experts and online commenters alike.

What's happening?

The report shows a continued decline in safety for the company's driver-assist system, measured by miles driven between crashes with Autopilot engaged. Compared to Q2 2024, the mileage between accidents fell 2.8%, from 6.88 million miles to 6.69 million.

For context, Tesla uses self-reported data to compare the performance of Autopilot against non-Autopilot Tesla driving, as well as the national average. But as experts at Electrek pointed out, this data paints an incomplete picture.

Autopilot is mostly used on highways, already the safest roads, and the company only counts crashes that trigger airbags or seatbelt restraints. This excludes fender benders and other minor accidents.

"I'm not a fan of the cherry-picked data Tesla uses. This is significant," stated one commenter regarding the Electrek coverage.

Why is data important?

The report comes at a tricky time for Tesla. The company is currently facing criticism abroad for alleged false advertising of its Full Self-Driving feature. Meanwhile, recent data from Kelley Blue Book shows Cybertruck sales are plummeting, selling at a pace of about 21,000 units for 2025 (at 10,700 through the first half) instead of the company's goal of 125,000, which points to broader consumer doubts.

As Tesla's driver-assist tools become more common on the road, public trust is essential. But when safety data shows a downward trend, it may erode consumer confidence in EVs more broadly.

Headlines about EV brands losing popularity can discourage everyday drivers from considering electric vehicles for their next car. And with tailpipe pollution contributing to poor air quality in communities across the U.S., the shift to clean energy-powered vehicles is essential for long-term sustainability.

What's being done to increase EV adoption?

If you're shopping for a new car, you've got options. The Tesla Model Y is still one of the most successful electric vehicles on the market. But many new contenders are emerging, including the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Nissan Ariya, and Acura ZDX.

And on that note, increased competition and a growing used EV market can help to make electric cars more accessible, mainstream, and affordable. That effect has led to a record of nearly 95% of all car registrations in Norway being electric vehicles, and while that percentage is unlikely in most countries any time soon, the rates are generally increasing across the world.

