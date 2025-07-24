High-tech company unveils game-changing alternative to traditional rubber tires: 'Attests to the responsible management … from plantation to factory'

Tire company Pirelli turned heads after revealing a revolutionary new tire made mostly from plant-based and recycled materials, Interesting Engineering reported.

The new Pirelli P Zero is the first standard-production tire "for the global market made with over 70% bio-based and recycled materials," according to a Pirelli press release.

The 22-inch tires, designed specifically for Jaguar Land Rover, incorporate steel recycled from scrap metal, oils from end-of-life tires, silica derived from rice husks, and Forest Stewardship Council-certified natural rubber, Pirelli said.

The tires also use bio-circular polymers made out of used cooking oil and plant-based plasticizers.

All of these advancements significantly reduce the amount of dirty-fuel-based materials used in the tire but without compromising the tire's ultra-high-performance rating, according to Pirelli.

The production, wear, and disposal of automobile tires take a significant, yet often overlooked, toll on public health and the environment.

"Global dependence on tires produced from natural rubber and petroleum-based compounds, including plastics, represents a persistent and complex environmental problem with only partial and often-times, ineffective solutions," the EPA said in a risk assessment.

The production and use of automobile tires produce heavy metals and other toxins that are released into the environment as "chemical cocktails," per the EPA.

"Tire dust emitted during use is a major component of urban runoff and a source of unique and highly potent toxic substances, many of which are currently unknown or poorly described," the EPA risk assessment found.

That Pirelli engineers have succeeded in developing an ultra-high-performance, 22-inch tire suitable for the luxury market while using 70% recycled and plant-based materials serves as proof that more environmentally friendly tires are possible.

In 2021, Pirelli manufactured its first tire using Forest Stewardship Council-certified rubber, and the company has said that all of its European manufacturing facilities will be FSC-certified by 2026.

"This certification attests to the responsible management of the natural rubber supply chain, from plantation to factory," Pirelli said in its press release.

The new Pirelli P Zero will be available on select 22-inch Range Rover wheel options, the company said.

