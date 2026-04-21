Tesla Cybertruck scores big win on 2026 safety ratings list

The Cybertruck was one of only two pickups and the only Tesla to earn the top safety rating.

The 2026 Tesla Cybertruck was recently among 11 fully electric vehicles to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the highest distinction the safety organization offers.

Forbes reported that 63 vehicles qualified for an award, 15 more than last year's 48. Forty-five of those 63, including the Cybertruck, were designated a Top Safety Pick+.

The 2026 ratings included stricter crash testing focusing on safety for pedestrians and passengers in the back seat. The Cybertruck was one of only two pickups and the only Tesla to earn the top safety rating. The 2025 Model Y received the Top Safety Pick+ distinction last year.

The ratings to earn the top distinction this year were a "Good" in the pedestrian front crash prevention test and an "Acceptable" or "Good" in the updated vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluation.

This top rating is good news for the Cybertruck, which has had its fair share of safety issues and concerns — at least one of which led to a massive recall. In fact, just a year-and-a-half after its release, the Cybertruck had already been recalled eight times. It could also be good news for the recently embroiled Tesla brand, which saw sales decline throughout 2025.

Forbes also reported that several of the cars, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, have prices starting around $35,00 and that most of the award-winning EVs have a range of around 300 miles.

More EVs with proven safety, lower prices, and range equivalent to gas-powered cars may also help encourage widespread adoption of the clean vehicles. EV sales have already increased amid rising gas prices, and more evidence of their benefits may help sustain the momentum.

Switching to an EV can benefit your bank account and the environment. Despite sometimes high upfront costs and the mining required to obtain the resources used in their batteries, the cars save drivers money over time and produce no tailpipe pollution, making them an overall cleaner and potentially safer option.

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