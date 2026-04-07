EV makers report uptick in sales amid soaring gas prices

"I don't like the idea of relying completely on gasoline when there's a lot of fluctuations in the market that you can't control."

Electric vehicles are seeing renewed attention as rising gas prices push more people to rethink what they drive, according to the New York Times.

At the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan this month, crowds lined up to test drive the latest EVs, weaving through courses and experiencing the quiet, rapid acceleration that defines the technology.

But beyond the tech enthusiasm, it's the potential for savings that's driving much of the interest.

With gas prices topping $5 per gallon in some areas, the financial strain is becoming harder to ignore. For daily commuters and ride-share drivers, rising fuel costs are rapidly impacting monthly budgets.

"I drive about 30, 40 miles a day, so I'm looking at $92, almost $100 in gas prices," 29-year-old Roderick Harvey told the Times. "So I'm, like, maybe I should trade in my car and get something electric for the time being."

The shift is showing up in sales data. Automakers such as Tesla, Hyundai, and General Motors have all reported gains in EV sales in early 2026. Demand for hybrids is also rising as consumers look for accessible ways to cut fuel spending.

For many drivers, the appeal is straightforward. EVs typically offer lower fueling costs than gas-powered cars. While the upfront cost may be higher, long-term savings on fuel and maintenance can help compensate for that spending over time.

There's also a broader impact to consider. Gas-powered vehicles rely on fuels that contribute to air pollution, which has been linked to asthma, heart disease, and other serious health issues.

Some drivers remain hesitant, citing concerns about charging infrastructure, especially for long-distance travel, as well as the loss of federal tax credits that once helped offset EV price tags.

Still, growing interest suggests a meaningful shift is underway.

"At the very least, probably the next car I get would be a hybrid," 30-year-old Katherine Steen told the Times. "I don't like the idea of relying completely on gasoline when there's a lot of fluctuations in the market that you can't control, based on who's in control of the country."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.