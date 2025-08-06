Tesla's Model Y earns top distinction from major safety agency — here's why it's such a big deal

It's good news for Tesla in what has been a rough 2025.

Tesla's new edition of its Model Y has earned a prestigious honor from the auto industry's safety board.

According to Teslarati, the 2025 edition of the Model Y received the Top Safety Pick+ distinction from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS. The Top Safety Pick+ is the organization's top level of safety for cars and trucks.

It requires a vehicle to receive a good rating, the organization's best possible grade, in every crash test category.

Previous Tesla models have fared incredibly well in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's crash testing but have been missing IIHS tests to be graded by that organization as well.

The news of the Model Y's success couldn't have come at a better time for Tesla. 2025 has not been kind to the EV giant, which has seen global sales take a significant hit, notably in China and Europe. The Cybertruck's results have only gotten worse in 2025, as its sales have continued to slide from its not-so-lofty perch atop the EV pickup sales rankings in the U.S.

However, the company is hoping that the new Model Y will go a long way toward fixing some of its problems. With that, paired with its push into the self-driving space courtesy of its Cybercab, the company is hoping to turn things around in the back half of the year.

Tesla aside, safer EVs will help more people feel confident making the switch and aid in the widespread adoption of vehicles that aren't powered by dirty fuels.

Owning an EV remains one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint and save money on gas and repairs. Pairing your EV with solar panels on your home can level up your savings in a huge way, while ensuring that your EV is powered by the cleanest possible energy.

Given the newest accolade its latest model has received, it's entirely possible that Tesla could see a bounce back to form heading into 2026.

