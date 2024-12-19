Hyundai Ioniq 5 owner shares honest thoughts after switching to electric driving: 'Had a close brush'

It's no wonder the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best-selling electric vehicles in America. With reviews like this, it's surprising the SUV is not No. 1.

A Redditor recently took to the site to tout the EV, and they had to apologize for continually boasting about their prize possession.

"I freaking adore this car," the poster wrote. "I know I am over-posting on this sub, and I will shut up ASAP, but for now I have to say this car is just delightful, both gorgeous and a total hoot to drive. Had a close brush with considering a Tesla Model 3, but so glad I resisted (for all the usual reasons)."

For those thinking about making their next car an EV, the 2025 Ioniq 5 is a great shortlist candidate. The upgraded model will be Hyundai's first with the Tesla Supercharger-compatible NACS charging port and CCS adapter, and the base price is less than $44,000, as Electrek detailed. Other updates and new features reportedly make it "a drastic improvement over the current model."









What's more, the Ioniq — which is built in Georgia — qualifies for a $3,750 federal tax credit. That figure can reach $7,500 if you lease it.

In general, EV drivers save $1,500 every year by not buying gas and by making fewer trips to the shop. Converts routinely take to Reddit and other social media to bask in the benefits, which also include far less planet-warming pollution. (Even with their batteries, EVs are much better for the environment than gas-guzzlers.) If you charge with renewable energy, those rewards are amplified, as Recurrent showed.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In November, the Ioniq and other models from the Korean manufacturer hit record sales, as Electrek relayed. As of Q3 2024, it was the year's fourth-best-selling EV in the United States behind the Tesla Model Y and 3 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The arrival at dealerships of the new Ioniq is imminent.

"I'm 2 weeks in to mine and absolutely love it as well," one Redditor said. "Some buddies asked me for my list of complaints and the list is comically short and petty. Car gets a 10/10 from me. I haven't liked a car as much in 20 years."

🗣️ Which of these factors is your biggest obstacle to purchasing an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.