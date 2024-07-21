Farmer captures Tesla Cybertruck's unbelievable new features on camera: 'A truck that is used for work!'

"It's running a 240-volt welder, and I've also got another pigtail going off to a plasma cutter behind it."

A farmer and Cybertruck owner detailed pros and cons of the electric vehicle in a viral TikTok.

The Smiths (@meetthesmithfamily), from Idaho, had a pair of Teslas in the garage, and the creator said they were "beating the crap out of" the truck.

"To my surprise, it's holding up…cuz I've seen so many people post just negative, negative, negative things about these just falling apart," they continued. "Probably one of my favorite features, though, that sold me on it was having this — it's a 50-amp-style plug in the back here.

"It's running a 240-volt welder, and I've also got another pigtail going off to a plasma cutter behind it. There's a compressor, and there's still plenty of space for all your tools below."

They said they still had more room in the bed than in their old pickup, which was set up similarly.

But the TikToker seemed frustrated with the truck's towing ability, saying any trip longer than 150 miles is a definite no-no.

"Towing? No. Don't. I've got an OBS to do that," they said, referring to a gas-guzzler with an old body style.

The Cybertruck has its share of critics, and concerns about its safety, especially in regard to pedestrians and cyclists, seem well founded. But other trucks and SUVs with high hoods are similarly problematic.

EVs in general are better for our health and the planet, as they release zero toxic emissions while out on the road — or farm. Even accounting for the resource-intense battery production step, they discharge about 30% less pollution over their lifetimes, per Recurrent, than vehicles with internal combustion engines. If you charge your EV with clean, renewable energy such as solar or wind, however, the gap widens to 76%.

So, if you or anyone you know — farmer or not — is a potential EV customer, pass along this review and see if it helps them make a decision.

"Finally a truck that is used for work!" one commenter wrote.

