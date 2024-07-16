Footage captures impressive towing capabilities of Tesla Cybertruck as it hauls massive rocket engine: 'This is the future'

The Cybertruck, which officially released in November 2023 for consumers, has amazed fans with its performance and spaceship-style hull.

For Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, his ventures collided when the Tesla Cybertruck was spotted hauling a massive Raptor rocket engine last October, as reported by Teslerati.

In images posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, user Sean Doherty (@SeanKD_Photos) shared the electric vehicle towing the 3,500-pound engine.

Tesla Cybertruck towed a raptor vac around starbase tonight. pic.twitter.com/6AR5SbeGpF — Sean Doherty (@SeanKD_Photos) October 4, 2023

Due to the Cybertruck's unique angular design, the images look like something drawn from the future, but as videos show of the feat, this is very much the present.

When the Cybertruck was first announced and tested, Car and Driver found that the EV had a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, over three times the size of the Raptor rocket engine. Yet, the Raptor rocket engine dwarfs the Cybertruck, making the feat none the less impressive, especially for an electric vehicle.

The Cybertruck, which officially released in November 2023 for consumers, has amazed fans with its performance and spaceship-style hull. The electric vehicle also helps customers save over $2,000 a year on fuel costs and helps eliminate reliance on dirty energy from gas-powered cars. With videos of its towing capacity and offroading tread, the Cybertruck gives electric vehicles more than the common travel experience.

While all focus was on the Cybertruck, it's worth highlighting the Raptor rocket engine, an engine designed to be reused while aiming for commercial and scientific flights to the Moon and Mars. Unlike other spacecraft which use liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the Raptor rocket engine uses liquid oxygen and methane to propel flights, making it one of the first to do so.

"There is no other rocket engine capable of producing as much energy out of liquid methane and liquid oxygen as the Raptor engine," said industry expert Tim Dodd, according to Wired. "And making it more reusable with little to no refurbishment is the idea. That's definitely going to help their business case if they can just fly over and over."

While there are no planned launch dates for trips to the Moon and beyond, environmental experts have expressed concerns about testing in South Texas.

Still, the combination of electric vehicles and spacecraft could show a future of more sustainable travel and exploration.

"This is the future that I have been wanting for," commented one user on YouTube.

"Holy towing capacity Batman!" joked another user on X.

