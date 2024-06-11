Tesla releases update to solve safety concern with Cybertruck feature: 'Thanks for working to improve this'

"I have no clue what it would have done to my finger pre-update."

Tesla has released a new software update that will improve the safety of the Cybertruck.

Concerns over the safety of the Cybertruck's frunk, which stands for front trunk, were raised over the last few months as they tested to see if closing the frunk would pinch their fingers if left in the way of the door. Modern SUVs and other vehicles have adopted automatic trunk closing which can detect if there is an obstruction to prevent injuries.

Cybertruck frunk carrot test pic.twitter.com/ULsRK9rlQV — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 5, 2024

A Tesla Cybertruck owner tested this out with a carrot. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Cybertruck's frunk slowly closed, snapping the carrot with it.

Of course, this isn't a direct correlation to human fingers, but Tesla's latest Cybertruck software update has addressed these concerns.

"Frunk pinch detection is a learning algorithm which will increase the closing force each time it's cycled back to back without successfully latching," lead engineer Wes Morrill posted on X. "The algorithm assumes that if you are repeatedly trying to close the frunk it's because you, as the human in loop know better and believe it should close."

The latest Tesla Cybertruck update is supposed to make the frunk safer.



According to the release notes:

"The powered frunk can better detect obstructions just before it finishes closing."



While it does a great job at preventing damage to your banana, it did not seem to detect… pic.twitter.com/VES1pYi23L — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) May 2, 2024

Perhaps not understanding this programming to increase the force upon successive attempts to close the trunk with an obstruction, user Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) posted a video of his trial with the new update, showing the frunk detecting his arm and hand with ease and reopening before testing again with his finger.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"I have no clue what it would have done to my finger pre-update, but I hope that the Cybertruck engineers can use this video and make further tweaks to improve safety," Jeremy says.

Since Tesla released the first Cybertrucks to customers in November 2023, the company has made numerous improvements, including the installation of off-roading features and a quick accelerator fix.

However, along with the frunk's automatic detection, some safety concerns remain. Recently, a video of Cybertrucsk's heat-reflective paints sparked debates about its road safety. Also, the Cybertruck's box-like shape has ignited conversations about its safety if involved in an accident.

With software updates and continual improvements to its line of electric vehicles, Tesla aims to create safer and more affordable transportation options for drivers to adapt to sustainable vehicles that don't rely on gas. As over-the-top as the Cybertruck may seem, it's still an EV powered by electricity, which is more carbon-efficient than gasoline-powered cars even if drawing power exclusively from coal.

"Thanks for working to improve this!" commented one X user.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.