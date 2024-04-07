Watch as Tesla Cybertruck owner drives through deep water to test vehicle: 'That's actually impressive'

The video was shot in a rural area that had experienced some flooding.

YouTuber TechRax tested how the Tesla Cybertruck handles flood water and shared it with his 7.6 million followers, and it's fair to say the Cybertruck handled the test as well as anyone forced to go through flood waters could hope.

The Cybertruck has been lauded as a vehicle that can do just about anything. It's been shown to smoke the competition in drag races and has shown off-road capabilities that rivals the competition (usually, but not always).

In 2022, well before the Cybertruck became available to the public, Tesla CEO Elon Musk even posted a tweet stating, "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren't too choppy."

While the video doesn't show the Cybertruck serving as a boat, it does show it easily handling the level of flood waters it claims it can handle.

The video was shot in a rural area that has experienced some flooding, and TechRax tests the Cybertruck in three different areas where the road is flooded. But before testing, he shows how to put the Cybertruck in Wade Mode, which raises the ride height and pressurizes the battery when driving through shallow water.

It also shows the depth of water the Cybertruck can handle, which is nearly to the top of the wheel wells.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In the first two tests, the water isn't all that deep, so it's not really showing what the Cybertruck can do. The third test, though, is where the Cybertruck showed what it's capable of.

The Cybertruck easily made it through the deeper water, which at one point was up to the front windshield, but the design seemed to move the water out of its way so it didn't appear nearly as deep around the wheels.

Multiple times throughout the tests, TechRax compared the Cybertruck to a tank.

After the test, TechRax noted that he had to move a couple of fender parts back into place. The buttons on the Cybertruck to open the tailgate and the cover weren't working, but everything else seemed fine.

One commenter on the video reminded folks of the dangers of driving in flooded water, regardless of vehicle: "Awesome video. Living in Houston, we get frequent torrential storms and many street flooding as a result. Nice to see you guys test the Cybertruck in high waist deep water. Can't wait to get the Cybertruck. As a general rule, if you can't see the curb then turn around. Many many people have lost their lives driving into high water."

Another said: "That's actually impressive."

This sort of demonstration could convince someone to make the switch to an electric vehicle (EV).

Switching to EVs is one of the best ways to fight against the overheating of the planet, which is caused in large part by carbon pollution due to the use of gas-powered vehicles. As the auto industry continues to move toward EV production, many EVs, like the Tesla Model S, are becoming more affordable, opening the door for more people to make the switch.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.