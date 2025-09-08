Researchers make crucial health discoveries after creating 'synthetic sweat' — here's what you need to know

New research from Pickering Laboratories has developed synthetic sweat to replicate how products like PFAS or BFRs contribute to dermal absorption, according to News Medical.

What's happening?

Persistent chemicals interacting with the human body have gained attention as research links synthetic materials to concerning health effects.

The study's artificial skin models found that 3% of "forever chemicals" can be absorbed through dermal exposure — like from dust to skin — making it the second-biggest contributor to total body burden after dust consumption.

Fabric-to-skin contact, like from couches, may lead to greater chemical uptake than dust.

Pickering Laboratories produces accurate imitations of biological fluids like sweat, saliva, and urine for research on how chemicals are absorbed through the skin. These fluids are designed for consistent and dependable in vitro dissolution testing, made of water, salts, urea, and fatty acids, ensuring repeatability across studies on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, personal care items, textiles, and medical equipment.

They are also useful for testing wearable electronics, fabrics, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals that contact the skin.

The sweat formulations improve on older compounds by mimicking the content and pH of sweat, developing skin surface liquid films to accurately portray human sweat and sebum. This ensures pH, temperature, and chemical concentrations reflect real biology, enhancing testing accuracy in the lab and improving risk assessments.

Why is this research important?

PFAS are widely used in consumer and industrial products due to their water- and oil-repelling qualities. They can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down, accumulating in the body and creating serious health issues.

Researchers have discovered thousands of cases of drinking water contaminated with PFAS, leading to their presence in blood, weakening children's immune systems, and increasing the risk of rare cancers.

In researching how PFAS interacts with skin, Pickering's artificial sweat is crucial for understanding exposure pathways, simulating human conditions, and evaluating product safety.

Artificial sweat can reveal how much PFAS is absorbed from treated clothing, dust, and personal care products. It can also be used to study absorption under controlled settings to assess safety and recommend safer product development options that don't accumulate in our bloodstreams.

This realistic, reproducible artificial sweat will help researchers understand PFAS exposure complexity as public concern about these pollutants grows and assist scientists in finding long-lasting, safe alternatives.

What's being done about PFAS?

The EPA has moved to restrict certain PFAS in drinking water in the past, and several states have introduced bans on PFAS in products like food packaging and cosmetics. Researchers are also working to develop PFAS-free products.

For individuals, awareness is key. Choosing PFAS-free products in cookware and outdoor gear and committing to safe brands can reduce exposure. Efforts like Pickering's artificial sweat help identify hidden risks and accelerate the shift toward healthier, chemical-free alternatives.

