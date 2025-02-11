New study makes alarming connection between tap water and range of rare cancers: 'It's worth researching ... more'

In addition, they found differences in the effects on men versus women.

A new first-of-its-kind study has linked "forever chemicals" in our water to an up to 33% increase in the incidence of some rare cancers.

What's happening?

A team of researchers at USC's Keck School of Medicine compared national data on all reported cancer cases from 2016-2021 and the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in public drinking water from 2013-2024.

Controlling for a number of factors that could increase cancer risk, such as age and sex, they found that counties where drinking water surpassed the recommended maximum levels of PFAS experienced a higher incidence of digestive, endocrine, respiratory, and mouth and throat cancers.

While this increase ranged between 2% and 33%, the researchers estimated that

PFAS contamination of drinking water contributes to 6,864 cancer cases per year.

In addition, they found differences in the effects on men versus women. For instance, males living in counties with contaminated drinking water had a higher incidence of leukemia and cancers of the urinary system, brain, and soft tissues compared to men living in uncontaminated areas. Females had a higher incidence of cancers in the thyroid, mouth and throat, and soft tissues.

"These findings allow us to draw an initial conclusion about the link between certain rare cancers and PFAS," stated the study's first author Shiwen (Sherlock) Li. "This suggests that it's worth researching each of these links in a more individualized and precise way."

Why is this study important?

This study adds to a growing body of research surrounding the health impacts of PFAS exposure. For instance, one study linked several types of these "forever chemicals" to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

They have also been associated with a number of other health concerns, including decreased fertility, increased risk of kidney and testicular cancers, and a reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight off infections, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, it seems like there's no escaping this group of more than 15,000 compounds, which are commonly used in products like water-repellent clothing and non-stick cookware. For instance, one study found that about 31% of groundwater samples and about 16% of surface water samples contained significant levels of PFAS.

They are also commonly found in foods like white rice, coffee, eggs, and seafood. Unsurprisingly, studies suggest that the majority of Americans already have PFAS in their blood and body tissues.

What's being done about PFAS?

The EPA will begin regulating six types of PFAS in drinking water by 2029, but Li said stricter limits may be needed to protect public health.

Scientists are also making some promising progress to help zap out PFAS from our drinking water. For instance, a research team at the University of California - Riverside has found a way to break down two of the most common PFAS compounds — PFOA and PFOS — in less than an hour by using hydrogen and UV light. Plus, chemists at Colorado State University and the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei have demonstrated another method to break down these compounds using lightwaves and a catalyst.

You can try to limit your exposure by avoiding products such as nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also seek out products from PFAS-free brands.

