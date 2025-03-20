Company launches fleet of drones to take on an urgent problem lurking in our oceans: 'The best invention in our time'

This might just be the intervention we desperately need.

The sea is vast and full of mystery. What lies within it is not just important to society but to the planet as well.

Our oceans contribute to the water we use, the air we breathe, and the food we consume. In fact, up to 80% of all life on the planet is found in the ocean itself. As such, it can be disappointing when we see that life is jeopardized by the harm caused by extensive plastic use. On TikTok, this groundbreaking non-profit is deploying drones to tackle this massive issue lurking in our oceans.

Shared by the Ocean Cleanup (@theoceancleanup), the video highlights the unfortunate problems associated with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — described as the collection of marine debris in the North Pacific with "plastic hotspots" spread over an area three times the size of France.

The video says the marine conservation organization uses GPS trackers and drones to find those plastic hotspots in real time, with the goal of conducting a quicker and cost-efficient cleanup.

Ocean debris is a significant environmental concern, with plastic waste posing a serious threat to marine ecosystems and wildlife. For instance, microplastics have been found to accumulate in unexpected oceanic locations, such as coral reefs, where they can damage ecosystems that we depend on. Coral reefs are vital as they support thousands of marine species, enhance local economies through industries such as tourism and fishing, and provide natural barriers that protect coastal communities from storm surges.

Unfortunately, microplastics have accumulated over the years, exposing communities to harmful chemicals that may be ingested by marine organisms and contribute to larger health issues.

However, there are existing technologies that aim to clean our oceans and conserve marine life that benefit so many. Technologies such as the Interceptor 006 have been successful in capturing large amounts of trash before it enters the ocean, preventing it from harming sea life and entering our food chain.

Methods such as these are essential steps towards preserving our oceans for future generations, making daily living easier for communities and the world we live in.

"The best invention in our time," commented one TikToker.

"Awesome! Thanks for all you are doing to help our one planet," wrote another user.

