Shopper thrilled after discovering cult-favorite beauty product at local thrift store: 'I was not expecting it at all'

Thrifting has skyrocketed in popularity, and for good reason. Just take this Redditor, who found the famed Dyson Supersonic blow dryer for a fraction of the price.

Posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the OP enthusiastically showed off their latest secondhand steal. Dyson Supersonic blow dryers are notoriously expensive, with the cheapest being around $400.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter voiced what everyone else was thinking, saying, "I'm never this lucky!"

There may be a catch to the OP's find, though. Other commenters, believing it too good to be true, pointed out that this could be a dupe, the lack of a Dyson logo being the biggest indicator.









After some investigation, the OP discovered that the naysayers were unfortunately right. However, it's not a total loss: "The model is most likely an off brand version being sold on eBay for about $55," they explained. They bought it for $7.99. That's 85% off. Plus, it functions well, so it still counts.

This is nowhere near the first time a useful, one-of-a-kind item has been discovered in a thrift shop. Every savvy thrifter knows that the most unique items are bought secondhand — you just have to know how to look. For example, another Redditor found a Medieval-inspired table at their local consignment store. You quite literally never know what you're going to get.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Finding cool things is just one of the many benefits of shopping at thrift stores. Shopping secondhand can save both your wallet and the planet. In doing so, you take home items that would otherwise be thrown into landfills, where they could contaminate the soil around them, leading to disastrous effects on local ecosystems.

"I was not expecting it at all!" the OP said. "But that seems to be when I come across the best thrift finds!"

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.